D-backs' Reliever Shelled in Ugly Fall League Blowout
The Arizona Fall League continued on Friday, and it was not a pretty outing for one of the Diamondbacks' present major-leaguers.
After an excellent, efficient showing by right-handed flamethrowing reliever Drey Jameson in his Fall League Debut, Friday's appearance was one of his rougher performances.
It would not be Jameson's day on Friday afternoon — nor would nearly anyone on the Salt River Rafters' pitching staff turn in a positive performance.
After blowing an 8-5 ninth-inning lead on Thursday afternoon, the Rafters went down by a score of 15-1 against the Peoria Javelinas on Friday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson Suffers Rough Outing
Jameson only managed to collect one out. He threw 22 pitches while only managing to land six for strikes. He gave up only one hit, but walked three and was charged for four earned runs — though three of the four were bequeathed runners who scored off the next arm.
Jameson entered in the fourth inning and immediately walked the first two batters. He managed a strikeout, then allowed a single to load the bases with one out.
The right-hander then issued his third walk, plating a run, and was replaced by Red Rox righty Jay Allmer. Allmer hit a batter, then allowed an RBI groundout and single. Those three runners were charged to Jameson.
Jameson's fastball seemed to tail off toward the end of his appearance, dropping down ariund the 96 MPH range after hitting 99.4 in his previous outing. He did not appear to suffer an injury, but he has dealt with elbow issues in all three of his previous seasons.
It wasn't just Jameson, however. The Rafters sent seven pitchers to the mound, and only two had scoreless innings. Of the other five, four allowed three or more runs.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks' Fall League Action
Other than the poor outing from Jameson, the D-backs got some offense out of catcher Kenny Castillo, outfielder Jack Hurley and infielder Jansel Luis.
Luis went hitless in four plate appearances, but did work a walk. Castillo went 1-for-4 after turning in an exceptional performance on Friday.
Hurley managed to record one of only two extra-base hits in the game for the Rafters — ripping a 98 MPH line-drive double to left field. He finished 1-for-2.