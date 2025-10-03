2 D-backs Prospects Earn Final Monthly Awards
The Arizona Diamondbacks have handed out their final monthly minor league awards to two deserving prospects after the conclusion of the 2025 minor league season.
Shortstop Cristofer Torin was given the D-backs' MiLB Player of the Month. Left-handed starting pitcher Spencer Giesting earned September's Pitcher of the Month honor.
Both prospects finished their 2025 seasons on high notes.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cristofer Torin win MiLB Player of the Month
Torin had an excellent season with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. He played so well, he earned a late-season promotion to Double-A Amarillo, despite being just 20 years old.
Torin was added as an international signing ahead of the 2022 season. After a rough advent to his Low-A career in 2023, he's shown steady improvement each year.
2025 was his best statistical season in affiliated ball to date. Torin slashed .291/.383/.393 with a .776 OPS, three triples and six homers across both High-A and Double-A.
Once earning his promotion to Amarillo, he hit 8-for-21 with four doubles and only three strikeouts in five games.
For the month of September, he hit to an unbelievable .390/.458/.683 slash and accounted for one-third of his season homer total.
Torin is currently ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline's D-backs prospect list. If he continues to hit at a hot pace, there's a good chance he'll work his way up that list.
Torin is a natural shortstop — a position that is somewhat logjammed even within Arizona's farm system. But his ability to hit for contact (and a developing power stroke) could still earn him an opportunity sooner than later.
What Torin does in Amarillo this upcoming season will be of intrigue.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Spencer Giesting Earns Pitcher of the Month
Arizona's pitching depth, both at the major and minor league levels has been somewhat depleted, especially prior to the arrival of multiple Deadline prospect additions.
Left-hander Spencer Giesting earned a promotion from Amarillo to Triple-A Reno after 10 starts this season. His first two months in the offense-heavy PCL were brutal, with his ERA ballooning to 9.77 after nine Triple-A outings.
But as August began, Giesting began to string together solid performances. His ERA steadily lowered, and he posted a 3.38 figure through three starts in the month of September. He allowed six runs in 16 September innings — impressive for a league that is so hitter-friendly.
The jump from Double-A to Triple-A is tough, especially for pitchers in the PCL. Sustained success over his final eight starts is an encouraging sign.