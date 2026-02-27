The Rising Infield Prospect Diamondbacks Fans Should Know About

He did not finish the 2025 season on the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospect list, but 22-year-old infielder Jose Fernandez is beginning to turn heads this spring.

The 6-foot-3 natural shortstop crushed a massive three-run homer in Arizona's comeback win over the Royals on Thursday. It was his second straight game with a home run.

Fernandez has appeared in all seven Cactus League games thus far, and he already has a double, a triple and five RBI. His small-sample-size OPS is currently 1.107.

Manager Torey Lovullo, as well as Arizona's minor league coaching staffs, have been impressed.

"He's been coming on strong from the first month of last season," Lovullo said. "His minor league coaches have been talking about the improvements, the overall body strength and his ability to just duplicate good swings."

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Fernandez Turning Heads

Fernandez posted a .272/.321/.454 in Double-A Amarillo last season with 17 homers. There's real power in his large frame.

"He's 22, and it just took a little while to figure out his body and grow into it," Lovullo said.

"So we know that there's still more growing that he needs to do, but driving the baseball the way he is... the last at-bat [Thursday] into right center field, that's a great swing, great approach and tough to pitch to. We know that he's been coming on quick and we're paying a lot of attention to him for sure," Lovullo said.

Though it would be unusual to see a player without Triple-A experience land on the opening day roster, the D-backs do not yet have a clear-cut backup shortstop. While perhaps unlikely, Lovullo would not rule out Fernandez's chances to earn a surprise spot on the major league club.

"Everybody that's in camp, I want them to think they have an opportunity to make the opening day roster, so I'm not gonna close any doors on a young player coming in here to impress us," Lovullo said.

The manager was also complimentary of Fernandez's defense — a factor that is of the utmost importance to both Lovullo and GM Mike Hazen.

"He's doing exactly what he needs to do, so he's a very dependable shortstop," Lovullo said. "He's a bigger body, but positions himself well. His posture has improved dramatically in picking up a ground ball. Strong, accurate throwing arm. ... he's just fine as shortstop."

Arizona's starting infield is quite set, barring an injury. It's currently filled by All-Stars, Gold Glove winners and decorated veterans. But beyond that, the depth is not completely etched in stone.