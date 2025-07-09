Arizona Diamondbacks Minor Leaguer Hit Streak up to 29
Triple-A Reno Aces 10, Tacoma Raniers 12
The Aces dropped the first game of the series to Tacoma due to some poor pitching, and also some bad luck. Jorge Barrosa kept his hitting streak alive with a single in the first inning. But the speedy outfielder hit into a line drive triple play in the bottom of the second, which snuffed out a rally.
Cesar Gomez gave up five runs in the second inning, and left a one-out, bases loaded jam in the fourth. Yilber Diaz came on and walked in a batter, and then gave up a two run double. That closed out Gomez's line with eight runs allowed in 3.1 innings.
Diaz ended up allowing three runs on three walks, a base hit and a wild pitch. The once promising right-hander has seen his season turn into a disaster. His ERA now stands at 10.62. He's walked an astounding 51 batters in 41 innings. Spending time in the Complex League did nothing to solve his control issues.
Reno rapped out 16 hits and the offense was plentiful, just not enough to overcome the pitching. One bright note was Hayden Durke throwing a scoreless inning in his Triple-A debut. He was just promoted on Tuesday from Double-A.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Frisco Rough Riders 8
The Sod Poodles had early leads of 4-0 and 5-2, but couldn't hold them, as Frisco took a 6-5 lead into the eighth. Ivan Melendez hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to knot things up at 6-6. But Frisco scored two runs in the top of the 10th, and the Soddies only answered with one.
Amarillo had 15 hits in the game. Tommy Troy had two hits and his tenth homer of the year. He homered in his second straight game and is batting .288 with an .851 OPS. LuJames Groover, Ryan Waldschmidt and Gavin Conticello all had multi hit games as well. But the Sod Poodles were just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.
Alec Baker got the start, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings. He allowed three hits, walked two, and struck out four. His ERA for the season is still a very respectable 3.50
High-A Hillsboro Hops 7, Vancouver Canadians 1
Hillsboro snapped a seven game losing streak behind the excellent pitching of Denny Larrondo and three relievers. Larrondo was making his second start for Hillsboro, and went five innings, allowing one run on three hits, two walks, and six strikeouts. He's allowed just that one run in 10 innings since his promotion, for a 0.90 ERA
Jansel Luis had three hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in a run. Kenny Castillo had two hits and drove in three runs. Top prospect Slade Caldwell went 0-for-5 however, and saw his average drop down to .195 with a .620 OPS.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 2
20-year old Josdanner Suarez from Venezulea made his second start with Visalia. He went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks, but striking out six. Suarez posted a 2.20 ERA in 28 innings in the Complex League prior to promotion.
Sandro Santana came in to throw 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in a nice bounce back outing, He gave up five runs in 0.1 innings in his prior appearance.
JD Dix continues to collect hits, going 2-for-5 wth an RBI. Dix had the only extra base hit, a double, among Visalia's 10 hits. Jose Alpuria hit two singles and drove in three runs. Ruben Santana singled twice and score twice.
Arizona Complex League Rehab Note
Kendal Graveman pitched an inning on Tuesday night at Salt River Fields, giving up two hits (one of which was a bunt single) and a walk. He faced 5 batters and threw 10 pitches. Graveman is scheduled to pitch in the Complex League again on Friday.