D-backs' Fast-Rising Reliever Earns Swift Promotion
On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks transferred right-handed relief prospect Hayden Durke from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno, according to the Reno Aces on X/Twitter.
Durke, 23, has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the Diamondbacks' system. He was drafted by Arizona in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
He's made quick work out of each level he's pitched at thus far. The longest he's spent at any level has been in Visalia, where he made 34 appearances in 2024.
Over those 34 Low-A appearances, Durke pitched to a 2.33 ERA and struck out an eye-popping 69 batters in 46.1 innings.
That earned him a jump to High-A. After some initial growing pains, Durke began his 2025 season with the Hops on a blazing pace. He allowed just two earned runs over 20.1 innings, striking out 36. He allowed only three base hits.
As a result, he moved up to Double-A after just 15 appearances, where he showcased similar success. He struck out 18 in 11.2 innings and allowed three earned runs in the slightly more hitter-friendly Texas League.
Durke was given 10 save opportunities across his two levels this year. He converted nine of those saves, plus two holds, and was responsible for just one loss in 26 total outings. He has a 1.41 ERA over two levels in 2025.
Durke features a fastball that can reach up to 98 MPH, a looping curveball and a hard slider. All three of those pitches are considered "plus," though command has been Durke's primary sticking point.
The right-hander has walked 72 batters in his 91.1 career professional innings. That's something he'll need to dial in before he can reach the majors, but the overall run prevention numbers and strikeout volume speaks for itself.
But that wildness is truly Durke's only tangible issue. Arizona clearly sees the potential present in the 23-year-old, as he'll be notably young for the Triple-A level.
Arizona Diamondbacks On SI catapulted Durke from an unranked position into the No. 17 spot on the midseason top 40 prospect list.
While Durke does have plenty of development left, he may not be as far from the majors as one might expect. He clearly has the stuff and the strikeout ability to succeed, but will need improved command.
It will be an intriguing test to see how he performs in the hitter's paradise that is the Pacific Coast League.
Meanwhile, the D-backs' major league bullpen continues to endure blow after blow. Co-closers Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk are down after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, and both Ryan Thompson and interim closer Shelby Miller have hit the IL with their own injuries.
While Durke isn't necessarily a big-league option at this time, he's certainly one of the fastest-rising prospects in the system, and could earn a major league nod sooner than later if he continues to perform, or if injuries continue to thin out the major league roster.