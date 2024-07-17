Arizona Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects Midseason Edition
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seen quite a few breakout years from their prospects. The opposite is true for many of their top prospects entering this year who have struggled to stay healthy. However, this is a system on the rise, especially after adding four potential impact talents in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The Diamondbacks system should be ranked in the top-third of MLB. These D-backs prospects will fuel the team's contention for the next 3-5 years. Plus, at least a few will be traded at the MLB Trade Deadline should GM Mike Hazen go all-in.
Regardless, this is a bright system with plenty of potential and multiple high-caliber floors across a multitude of positions. Stats and ETA's of prospects come from MLB Pipeline or Baseball Reference.
These are the cumulative rankings among the four writers here, Jack Sommers, Alex D'Agostino, Aaron Hughes, and Jake Oliver. Below are how each of us came to our prospect rankings.
"Personally, ranking prospects is an inexact science because one can't tell the future. However, I tend to lean toward proven play at upper levels over those performing in the ACL or Single-A. However, I also take into account industry belief, draft history, and what the team says about them along with stats and video scouting." - Jake Oliver
"While it's irresponsible to evaluate them on a results basis...prospects raking or pitching well across multiple levels were more weighted in my evaluation...The discouraging showing from young pitchers in the 2024 season did skew my ranking of some...Potential is still what prospects are graded on, but the volume of struggle between the minor league levels can be a telling indicator..." - Alex D'Agostino
"My starting point is to watch as many games and highlights as I can to see what the players look like. I reference prospects lists such as Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Fangraphs as starting points. Then I begin an extensive review of performance data to see how that's lining up with the scout grades and start moving players up and down accordingly. " -Jack Sommers
"I often find prospect rankings difficult because it is hard to compare one players ceiling to another. To compile this list I took a dive into multiple prospect rankings, as well as 2024 statistics to this point, draft scouting reports, and when and how they may contribute to the Diamondbacks' future. While the D-backs might not have the same star-studded system, it's clear that they still have some incredible talent." - Aaron Hughes
Arizona Diamondbacks Top 30 Prospects
No.1 SS Jordan Lawlar, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 22, ETA: 2024
Across Reno and ACL, 13 games, .327/.414/.531/.945, 16 hits, 11 runs, 1 homer, 16 RBI, six walks, 11 strikeouts, five stolen bases.
No.2 SS Tommy Troy, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 22, ETA: 2025
Across Hillsboro and ACL, 29 games, .230/.280/.327/.607, 26 hits, 15 runs, 14 RBI, 1 homer, eight walks, 28 strikeouts, six stolen bases.
No.3 RHP Yilber Diaz, Arizona Diamondbacks, Age 23, ETA: 2024
In MLB, over two games, 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 12 innings, eight hits, three walks, seven strikeouts, 0.92 WHIP.
No.4 OF Slade Caldwell, 2024 1st Round Draft Pick, Age 18, ETA: 2027
No. 5 1B/3B Deyvison De Los Santos, Reno Aces, Age 21, ETA: 2024
With Reno Aces, 44 games, .297/.340/.611/.951 with 30 runs, 52 hits, 14 doubles, 13 homers, 45 RBI, 10 walks, 45 strikeouts.
No. 6 OF Druw Jones, Single-A Visalia, Age 20, ETA: 2026
Over 70 games, .275/.391/.414/.805 with 45 runs, 69 hits, 12 doubles, five homers, 41 RBI, 47 walks, 87 strikeouts, nine stolen bases.
No. 7 1B/3B Gino Groover, High-A Hillsboro, Age 22, ETA: 2026
Combined stats with ACL and High-A, 12 games, .279/.385/.349/.734, five runs, 12 hits, five RBI, seven walks, seven strikeouts, two stolen bases.
No. 8 OF Ryan Waldschmidt, 2024 Draft Pick No.31, Age 21, ETA: 2027
No. 9 SS/2B Jansel Luis, Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Age 19 ETA: 2027
Over 75 games, .280/.341/.407.748 with 45 runs, 90 hits, 21 doubles, four homers, 36 RBI, 20 walks, 79 strikeouts, and 11 stolen bases.
No. 10 LHP Yu-Min Lin, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 21 ETA: 2025
10 starts, 1-3, 5.40 ERA, 43.1 innings, 57 hits,16 walks, 44 strikeouts, 1.68 WHIP
No. 11 RHP Cristian Mena, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 21 ETA: 2024
Made MLB debut, in Reno: 17 starts, 3-2, 5.08 ERA in 85 innings, 92 hits, 15 homers, 40 walks, 91 strikeouts, 1.55 WHIP.
No. 12 SS/2B Cristofer Torin, Single-A Visalia Rawhide, Age 19 ETA: 2027
70 games, .248/.377/.347/.724 56 runs, 68 hits, 14 doubles, three homers, 34 RBI, 52 walks, 54 strikeouts, five stolen bases.
No. 13 OF Adriel Radney, DSL, Age 17, ETA: 2029
15 games, .302/.397/.358/.755, nine runs, 16 hits, nine RBI, seven walks, 11 strikeouts.
No. 14 C Adrian Del Castillo, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 24, ETA: 2024
85 games, .318/.396/.607/1.003, 76 runs, 107 hits, 31 doubles, 20 homers, 56 RBI, 40 walks, 64 strikeouts.
No.15 3B Yassel Soler, ACL, Age 18, ETA: 2028
Over 44 games, .315/.371/.489 with 33 runs, 58 hits, 13 doubles, five homers, 33 RBI, six stolen bases, 16 walks, 37 strikeouts.
No. 16 RHP Dylan Ray, Double-A Amarillo, Age 23, ETA: 2025
Six starts, 0-1, 4.22 ERA, 21.1 innings, 20 hits, four homers, 10 walks, 22 strikeouts, 1.41 WHIP.
No. 17 2B/3B Demetrio Crisantes, Single-A Visalia, Age 19, ETA: 2027
23 games with Single-A, .398/.481/.548/1.029, 21 runs, 37 hits, five doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 12 walks, 18 strikeouts, and six stolen bases.
No. 18 SS JD Dix, 2024 Draft Pick No.35, Age 18, ETA: 2028
No. 19 OF Jorge Barrosa, Triple-A Reno Aces, Age 23, ETA: 2024
Made MLB Debut, In Reno: 27 games, .296/.369/.480/.849, 20 runs, 29 hits, seven doubles, three homers, 20 RBI, 11 walks, 18 strikeouts, four stolen bases.
No. 20 1B/3B Ivan Melendez, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 24, ETA: 2025
75 games, .242/.323/.462/.785 with 40 runs, 67 hits, eight doubles, 17 homers, 37 RBI, 28 walks, 91 strikeouts, three stolen bases.
No. 21 OF Andrew Pintar, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 23, ETA: 2026
Climbed two levels, in Double-A, five games, .200/.261/.300/.561, four hits, five RBI, two walks, seven strikeouts, a stolen base.
No.22 RHP Landon Sims, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 23, ETA: 2025
10 games, 2-0, 0.61 ERA, 14.2 innings, seven hits, eight walks, 21 strikeouts, 1.02 WHIP.
No. 23 OF Jack Hurley, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 22, ETA: 2026
75 games, .252/.319/.422/.741 with 44 runs, 74 hits, 20 doubles, eight homers, 44 RBI, 26 walks, 80 strikeouts, 10 stolen bases.
No. 24 LHP Spencer Giesting, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 23, ETA: 2026
Climbed two levels, in Double-A, five games, 2-3, 5.33 ERA, 27 innings, 27 hits, six homers, 15 walks, 26 strikeouts, 1.56 WHIP.
No. 25 C Christian Cerda, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 21, ETA: 2026
62 games, .223/.332/.265/.597, 28 runs, 47 hits, six doubles, one homer, 21 RBI, 34 walks, 47 strikeouts, two stolen bases.
No. 26 C Ivan Luciano, 2024 Draft Pick No. 64, Age 17, ETA: 2029
No. 27 3B Ruben Santana, Visalia Rawhide, Age 19, ETA: 2027
73 games, .212/.315/.289/.604 with 35 runs, 58 hits, seven doubles, two homers, 28 RBI, 36 walks, 88 strikeouts, four stolen bases.
No. 28 OF Pedro Catuy, ACL, Age 18, ETA: 2028
Injured all season so far.
No. 29 RHP Yordin Chalas, High-A Hillsboro Hops, Age 20, ETA: 2026
Climbed two levels, In HIgh-A, eight games, 0-2, 9.00 ERA, nine innings, 14 hits, two homers, seven walks, 12 strikeouts, 2.33 WHIP.
No. 30 C/OF/1B Caleb Roberts, Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Age 24, ETA: 2025
72 games, .238/.343/.427/.770 with 39 runs, 62 hits, 11 doubles, 10 homers, 38 RBI, 37 walks, 75 strikeouts, seven stolen bases.
Honorable Mentions: RHP Joe Elbis, LHP Grayson Hitt, LHP Caden Grice, OF AJ Vukovich, OF Gian Zapata