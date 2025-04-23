Big Bats Highlight the Diamondbacks Minor League System Roundup
Arizona Diamondbacks minor league affiliates won three of their four games Tuesday night. While the Triple-A club lost, the three lower levels combined to pound out 36 runs in their victories.
Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes 6, Reno Aces 4
Left-hander Tommy Henry gave up four runs on four hits and a walk before recording an out in the top of the first. He managed to stop the bleeding there for the most part however, allowing just one more run over the next five innings. In five starts he's 0-4 with a 9.82 ERA. His days as a starting pitcher may be drawing to a close soon.
The offense scored two in the third and two in the fifth. Tristin English collected two hits and two RBI. He had three hits in the prior game and is now batting .295 with a .396 OBP, albeit with just one homer and a .372 slugging percentage. Blaze Alexander went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks. Jordan Lawlar was out of the lineup for undisclosed reasons.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 15, San Antonio Missions 4
Dylan Ray allowed four runs in the top of the second inning, but nothing else over six innings of work. This actually qualifies as one of his better starts. In four outings, 16.1 innings he has a 6.06 ERA and 7.81 FIP, including 11 walks and 12 strikeouts.
Andy Weber is a 27-year-old in Double-A and not considered a prospect. But he had a game to remember with four hits, including a massive opposite field homer and six RBI. The Sod Poodles hit five homers in the game, including blasts from prospects Kristian Robinson, Gavin Conticello, and LuJames Groover. Groover also had a single and is batting .352 with a .991 OPS.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 12, Tri-City Dust Devils 3
Demetrio Crisantes continues his quick rise after a slow start to his season. His four-hit game included a 457-foot blast of a home run. He drove in three runs and also took a walk. He went just six for 35, .171 in his first ten games, but drew 11 walks.
His patient approach has paid off and the talent that allowed him to emerge as a top hitting prospect in the organization has emerged. He's 7-for-19 with a double and two homers over his last five games, raising his season average to .246 with a .746 OPS.
Ryan Waldschmidt continues to terrorize Northwest league pitching, going two for three with a triple, a homer and four RBI. He's now batting .346/.493/.635, 1.128 OPS.
He's second in that league in batting average, OPS, and wRC+ (201). He'll likely soon need the challenge of Double-A. Expect a promotion soon.
23 year-old catcher J.J. D'Orazio had three hits and three RBI. He's also batting an impressive .343/.439/.486. His .925 OPS is second on the best hitting team in the league.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 9, Lake Elsinore Storm 5
No. 2 Diamondbacks prospect as ranked by our website, Slade Caldwell, continued his scorching pace with two more hits, three RBI, and a walk. In his first 14 professional games he's batting .356 with a whopping 16 walks, giving him a .547 OBP. That's also come with 19 strikeouts however, a 30% K rate that will need to come down at some point in his development.