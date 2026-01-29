Diamondbacks Named Trade Fit For Guardians All-Star

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still somewhat depleted in the outfield. As Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues to rehab, and Jake McCarthy departs via trade to Colorado, the D-backs find themselves with a thinned-out group of outfielders.

Outside of Corbin Carroll, Arizona lacks star power in that department.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller explored a handful of potential trade targets around the league. When Miller reached Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan, a trade with the D-backs was one of the proposed packages.

The deal saw Arizona send No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt back to Cleveland, alongside top pitching prospect Kohl Drake for Kwan — a hefty return, to say the least.

Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Steven Kwan

"[Kwan might be available via trade] for the same reason [he] might have been available this past summer: Cleveland almost certainly isn't going to extend him before he hits free agency, nor re-sign him once he hits the open market two winters from now. The Guardians aren't going to give him away, but he's hardly untouchable," Miller wrote.

"Waldschmidt is probably still a year away from the big leagues, so the Guardians might not be all that interested in this package. But the theoretical value is about right, and the Diamondbacks would surely love to add an impact outfielder without running up against the luxury tax threshold."

While Cleveland may very well not accept this deal, it doesn't seem like one Arizona would pursue, either. Kwan is only under control for two seasons, and Waldschmidt — who has rocketed up the farm system — has a genuine chance to become a legitimate MLB contributor during the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the D-backs reloaded their farm system with pitching prospects last season, due to a significant lack of depth in that department. To immediately ship off Drake, alongside the consensus No. 1 organizational prospect for Kwan does not seem realistic or beneficial in the long-term.

That does not mean Kwan would not have a positive impact on the D-backs. He's a two-time All-Star, and a truly elite defender, winning the Gold Glove Award in all four of his major league seasons.

But the move would be a very short-sighted one on the part of Arizona, unless they are convinced they would be willing and able to extend Kwan. Kwan doesn't provide much in the power department, either.

In a different circumstance, Kwan might be a perfect fit for the D-backs. But it seems much more likely Arizona will offer Waldschmidt an opportunity to contribute as a big-league player this season, rather than shipping him off for another team's All-Star.

