Cristian Mena Highlights a Good Day for D-backs Prospects
Triple-A: Reno Aces 6, Tacoma Raniers 1
Cristian Mena had a very strong outing, going six innings and allowing just one run. It didn't look like he was gong to have this kind of game initially, as he gave up a double and a triple to the first two batters he faced.
That run was followed by five zeroes, however, as Mena dominated for the rest of the way. Tacoma managed just two more hits and two walks against the Aces' right-hander, who struck out five. He used his curveball 26 times, generating six whiffs on 14 swings at the pitch. One thing to keep an eye on though is both his sinker and four seamer were down a couple of ticks.
Mena came into the year ranked number 12 on Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's prospect list. He has an 0.84 ERA along with a 2.84 FIP in two outings, 10.2 innings. He's an important player to track as he is very likely to get called upon to make starts for the D-backs at some point in 2025.
Number one prospect Jordan Lawlar had a double, a walk, and scored two runs, raising his batting average to .276 and OPS to .796. He played shortstop in the game. Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run homer and catcher René Pinto went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Drey Jameson threw a scoreless inning out of the pen, striking out one batter.
Video courtesy of the Reno Aces
It was Jameson's third game, and he's allowed just one run on five hits without a walk, while striking out five batters. Jameson has yet to pitch in back to back games, as the team is still handling him carefully during his recovery from Tommy John surgery. That is a box he'll need to check before returning to MLB Torey Lovullo said at the time Jameson was optioned out in spring training.
High-A: Hillsborough Hops 12, Eugeno Emeralds 5
The high octane offense of the prospect filled Hops offense was on display in this game. Number 10 prospect Jansel Luis, smacked a two-run homer, for his first homer at the High-A level.
Druw Jones (No. 7) went 3-for 5, with three runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base. Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 4) went 2-for-3 with two runs, an RbI and a walk. Waldschmidt was pinch hit for in the eighth inning. No word at this time if there is an injury.
23 year old first baseman Jackson Feltner smashed a grand slam in an eight-run fourth inning, putting the game out of reach.
Double-A: San Antonio Missions 8, Amarillo Sod Poodles 2
Avery Short failed to get out of the first inning, giving up four runs on four hits, including three homers as the Missions pounded the Sod Poodles early, wiping out a 2-0 lead.
Number eight prospect Tommy Troy went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Landon Sims, (No. 18) pitched a scoreless frame, striking out one.
Class-A: Visalia Rawhide 8, Inland Empire 66ers 6
The Rawhide jumped out to an early 8-4 lead and held on for the victory. Yassel Soler (No. 19) wet 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ruben Santana, (No. 34) went 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Slade Caldewell, the number two prospect in the system went 0-for-2, but drew two walks and scored a run.