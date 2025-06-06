D-backs Rising Prospect Has Major Night in Hillsboro Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate clubs combined for a 2-2 split on Thursday night. Here's how each level fared:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 3, Oklahoma City Comets 5
The Aces managed 11 base hits and three walks, but could only cash in for three runs. Right-hander Bryce Jarvis, after being named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for a dominant outing, struggled with command and was roughed up by the Dodgers' affiliate. He lasted just 3.2 innings, walking four and allowing three hits, leading to four earned runs.
It was Jake McCarthy's night at the plate, as he went 3-for-5 at the plate, raising his season average with Renoto .301. Jorge Barrosa, Blaze Alexander and Nicky Lopez each had two base hits. Tristin English doubled and walked twice.
But it wasn't Reno's night, as they went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12.
After Jarvis exited, the Aces' bullpen combined for 4.2 strong innings, with just one earned run between four relievers. Left-hander Kyle Backhus worked a dominant eighth inning, needing just 14 pitches to strike out two and work a clean 1-2-3 inning.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Tulsa Drillers 7
Outfielder and No. 23 prospect Gavin Conticello saw the best night at the plate. Conticello doubled and homered, and was responsible for Amarillo's only extra-base hits of the night. Ivan Melendez, Kristian Robinson and Tommy Troy each walked and recorded a base hit.
It was a rough night for the Sod Poodles' pitching staff. Starter Roman Angelo only surrendered two earned runs, but he walked five and needed 76 pitches to go just 3.0 innings. Angelo's bullpen didn't fare much better, with reliever Jhosmer Alvarez allowing four runs in 2.0 innings behind him.
Amarillo stranded seven, and went a dismal 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Spokane Indians 4
Reigning Northwest League Player of the Month Daniel Eagen got off to a hot start, as the right-hander looked excellent through three innings. Unfortunately, he was pounced on in the fourth inning, allowing a walk, throwing a wild pitch and giving up three two-out base hits.
That led to a three-run inning, but Eagen settled in to finish an overall solid start. He threw six innings and punched out seven, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks. His ERA still sits below 3.00 on the season, for the time being.
Eagen was honored for an exceptional May, throwing to a 1.69 ERA over four starts. He struck out 14 and walked just one in May.
It was a hot night for Hillsboro's offense, however. Most notably, No. 16 prospect and rising infielder Cristofer Torin went 3-for-4 with a walk, knocking in two runs and scoring twice. He raised his average to .284 and his OPS to .754.
Kevin Sim also had a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Angel Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a homer, Kenny Castillo had a two-run double, and No. 4 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 8, Inland Empire 66ers 2
The Diamondbacks' Low-A club saw well-rounded performances by both their hitters and pitchers. All but one of the batting order recorded a base hit.
Catcher Adrian De Leon went 2-for-4 with a home run. Newly-appointed top prospect Slade Caldwell went just 1-for-2, but he walked twice and scored three runs. Outfielder Abdias De La Cruz knocked a bases-clearing double.
Visalia's pitchers allowed just two runs (one earned) in the contest. Starter Adonyz Perez tossed five strong innings, punching out four, and his bullpen held up their end of the deal with four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk.