Diamondbacks Face Brutal Dodgers Challenge Tuesday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale on Tuesday, with a tough pitching matchup ahead of them. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. local time.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the D-backs, facing off against tough righty Tyler Glasnow.

Arizona Diamondbacks Take on Tough Dodgers Righty

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pfaadt has only made one start in Cactus League play thus far, after a "side issue" forced Arizona to slow-play him coming into camp.

In his last outing, the righty tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk, though there was plenty of hard contact that went for outs. Pfaadt has been making tweaks to his mechanics in the hopes of revitalizing his sweeper and turning it into a weapon.

He'll have to face off against a contingent of Dodgers major-leaguers, including Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Pfaadt has performed well against the Dodgers' lineup recently, but will certainly face a tough task in just his second spring training game.

Glasnow, likewise, has only made one start thus far in spring training. He pitched two innings and gave up a run on one hit while striking out four. The veteran right-hander has always had plenty of swing-and-miss, which could present a challenge for Arizona's hitters on Tuesday — primarily made up of minor-leaguers.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Dodgers

The D-backs' lineup for Tuesday's game is as follows:

1 - CF Jordan Lawlar

2 - 3B Tim Tawa

3 - C James McCann

4 - 1B Luken Baker

5 - LF Ryan Waldschmidt

6 - 2B Jacob Amaya

7 - SS Cristofer Torin

8 - RF Oscar Mercado

9 - DH LuJames Groover

Torin had been scratched from Arizona's lineup on Saturday with an ankle issue in favor of Demetrio Crisantes, per manager Torey Lovullo. Torin, the 20-year-old infield prospect, is back in the lineup Tuesday, and appears to be just fine going forward.

Jordan Lawlar and Ryan Waldschmidt (who was recently reassigned to minor league camp) have been hot at the plate recently.

Lawlar homered off Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft on Sunday, while Waldschmidt put forward a 3-for-3 day after learning that he would not make the D-backs' major league opening day roster.

"As I told him, he's on the right path," Lovullo said of Waldschmidt. "He's a student of the game, he's around people that are talking baseball, teaching him. He accepts that, he takes those conversations to the next level by asking good questions and then he goes out with a great attitude and executes."