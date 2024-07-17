D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan Gives Day 3 Roundup on MLB Draft
The Arizona Diamondbacks completed their 2024 MLB Draft Class, wrapping up yesterday with rounds 10-20. D-backs Scouting Director Ian Rebhan spoke to Jack Sommers of 'Inside the Diamondbacks' on the team's picks and how the club views each prospect's future.
Below the player's name are Rebhan's comments, followed by Aaron Hughes thoughts on the player.
11th Round, Pick 344, OF Bo Walker, RHB, Starrs Mill HS (Georgia)
IR: "He is a super athletic High School, right handed hitting center fielder. 5 tool package there...he is a plus runner, hes got big power, so we think there is pretty significant upside there in the 11th round. He touches all 5 tools. He can run, throw, plays really good defense. He's got big power so he can impact the game on both sides of the ball. Very exciting upside there."
AH: Walker could be a challenge to sign. He is a commit to Georgia Tech and has serious power upside. If he does join the system, has the potential to blossom into a steal in the 11th round.
12th Round, Pick 374, RHP John West, Boston College
IR: "He has spent time both as a starter and a reliever at BC. We will probably send him out as a starter because he has shown the ability to do so. He has big arm strength getting up to 96, has an average to above average slider, and has a changeup."
"His strikes were better last year than this year so you are buying a return to that...the three pitches make for a nice starter package. He is obviously big, physical, durable kid who should be able to log innings. So he is a good starting pitching candidate."
AH: The righty senior out of Boston College is a very likely sign for the Diamondbacks, but his starting ability is not a guarantee. He has a good foundation for the Diamondbacks to work with, and should he revert to a reliever, he could be a weapon out of the bullpen.
13th Round, Pick 404, RHP Kyle Ayers, TCU
IR: "He has been up to 98 in the past, got a curveball and was punching out a ton of guys early with TCU. He had Tommy John so he will rehab and come back. Our scouts saw him early in spring when he was healthy. He has two power pitches and will come out of the bullpen somewhere."
AH: Ayers is a power reliever with fantastic stuff. When he returns he could see a quick rise.
14th Round, Pick 434, LHP Braden Quinn, UConn
IR: "[Quinn] is more of a 'deceptive' lefty. He punches people out with 89-92 and a pretty solid breaking ball. 67 strikeouts in spring, he is finding ways to get people out. He is a different left handed look, with that history of sucess striking people out wthout walking many. He is an intriguing package with where we were at in the draft."
AH: He has worked in some bulk, often going multiple innings. A big part of his game is limiting the walks, and its something he will need to continue to do with his low velocity kit.
15th Round, 464th Pick, LHP Rocco Reid, Clemson
IR: "[Reid] has spent time both as a starter and a reliever at Clemson. Like anybody, he's going to be a starter until he tells you he can't do it, but he's left-handed, and he's got two 'now' pitches. The strikes are solid...An above-average fastball, which has been up to 96 in the last two [years], and an above-average slider. He has a chance to start, and down the line, there is definitely bullpen potential."
AH: Reid is an obvious reliever fit, but with his multi inning experience the team will try him in a starting role. If he wants to start will have to develop a plus third pitch. His fastball's high velo is intriguing, and being a fireballing lefty, even out of the bullpen is something that you dream on.
16th Round, 494th Pick, RHP Dawson Brown, Georgia Tech
IR: "He strikes a bunch of people out, sidearm delivery, up to 94, with a slider and a changeup...Pretty intriguing package here. Sending him out as a starter, he throws enough strikes to do that. The bloodlines with his dad is obviously another intriguing thing there as well."
AH: Dawson Brown is the son of former major leaguer Kevin Brown. He is a sidearm likely reliever, who will still get a chance to start. Brown throws strikes, and has good strikeout numbers.
17th Round, 524th Pick, RHP Drake Frize, San Diego
IR: "His numbers speak for themselves. 41 strikeouts in 22 innings and barely walked anybody. He is just a really unique pitch profile. Its a cherry fastball with not a huge velocity. He can get swing and miss with 91-92. He paired it with a huge downer curveball. Those pitches moving in different directions makes it an intriguing profile. We will wait and see what we send him out as, but he was a reliever at USD."
AH: Frize gets fantastic swing and miss on both his big pitches. The team is keeping options open with his utilization. He could see a fast rise through the system in relief role.
18th Round, 554th Pick, OF Jackson Hotchkiss, RHB, Battle Ground HS (Washington)
IR: "He is a big, physical, High School, right handed hitter with plus raw power, maybe 70 grade raw power. We are buying the plus tool there. Probably corner outfield. He has shown a history of hitting. We scouted him all summer long, and obviously this spring. We are buying big on power there from a highschool kid up in Washington."
AH: Hotchkiss has the potential to be a "steal of the draft" type prospect but will be tough for the Diamondbacks to sign, with him already committed to playing at the University of Washington.
19th Round, 584th Pick, RHP Tyler Bayer, South Forsyth HS (Georgia)
IR: "Bayer is a young athletic right handed starter. Love the stuff, love the body, love the athlete. He has been up to 94. You are buying a plus fastball, good athlete. He can really spin the ball, with a above average curveball and a changeup as well. He is 18 years old, young starter, projectable. he checks a lot of the boxes for us."
AH: Bayer is a starter, with a good starters kit. He'll have plenty of time to develop, with that already pretty good fastball still having some potential on it.
20th Round, 614th Pick, C Hunter Carns, RHB First Coast HS (Florida)
IR: "You are buying the big power here. It's big right handed power here. He is the top catcher in the class in Perfect Game in the state of Florida. Work to be done behind the plate, but we tink he can get there, to an average cathch and throw and to hit for a ton of power."
AH: Carns, another tough sign, has the the power, the quetion is whether he'll stick behind the plate. The D-backs have developed some bat first catching lately, such as Adrian Del Castillo.