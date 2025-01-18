D-backs Second Base Prospect Lands On MLB Pipeline's Top 10
On Friday, MLB Pipeline revealed their list of top 10 second base prospects, and the Arizona Diamondbacks' organization saw one of their own featured.
Right-hand hitting second base prospect Demetrio Crisantes, the No. 13 prospect in the D-backs' system, cracks into the top-10 second base prospect list, coming in at No. 9. Though he was initially drafted as a shortstop, he began to take the majority of reps at second base in 2024.
The 20-year-old Crisantes was born in Tucson, Arizona, and played his high school ball in Nogales. He grew up going to Diamondbacks games, and could be on the path to Chase Field himself in the next few seasons, with a 2027 projected arrival.
After spending the first third of the 2024 season in rookie ball, Crisantes was swiftly promoted to the Visalia Rawhide, where he slashed an excellent .333/.429/.478, good for a .907 OPS and 145 wRC+. He hit just six homers, but still showcased his pop with 16 doubles and a triple over 63 games.
At only 20, there's plenty of time for the power to develop. But the young infielder already has a strong contact approach, and it served him well in 2024. Crisantes was an on-base machine, with an OBP of .429 to go along with his .333 average in Visalia.
In fact, Crisantes managed an incredible 57-game on-base streak to close out the season, including two playoff games. The Rawhide's season ended before the streak, which is still alive heading into 2025.
With such extended success in Low-A, it would be surprising if Crisantes didn't begin 2025 with the High-A Hillsboro Hops, although he would be young for the level. He has plus power and speed tools just waiting to be developed, and a mature, veteran-like philosophy.
I had a chance to interview Crisantes one-on-one last season. If you'd like to get to know a bit more about this hidden gem of the D-backs' farm system, click HERE.
Whether or not Crisantes can develop his raw skills into a future major-leaguer remains to be seen, but his tools are strong, and he could easily become a franchise player for Arizona if his potential is realized.
For now, he's recognized as one of the rising studs among second base prospects.