D-backs' Slugger Becomes Amarillo's All-Time Home Run Leader
The Arizona Diamondbacks' four minor league affiliates combined for a 1-3 record on Wednesday night. Here's a recap of the action:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 0, Tacoma Rainiers 11
The Aces were blown out at home in an ugly, lopsided game.
Left-hander Spencer Giesting lasted just 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks. His Triple-A ERA is now 8.51, as he's struggled to find his footing in the hitter-friendly PCL.
His bullpen kept it a 4-0 game until the seventh, when righty Sean Reid-Foley gave up four more. Jesus Valdez gave up three in the ninth.
Reno's offense couldn't muster a run. Rene Pinto went 2-for-3 with a double, and A.J. Vukovich was 2-for-4 with a double of his own. Jorge Barrosa saw his 29-game hit streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Frisco RoughRiders 3
It was a solid overall night for the Sod Poodles, putting forward a healthy dose of hitting, with sturdy pitching to back it up.
Kristian Robinson flipped a 2-0 deficit into a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. He went 2-for-4 on the night. Gavin Conticello, Cristian Cerda and LuJames Groover (who doubled) also had 2-for-4 nights.
Frisco would retake the lead the next inning, but DH Ivan Melendez hammered a three-run blast to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Sod Poodles a 5-3 lead that would ultimately stand.
Melendez has 15 homers on the season, and Wednesday's shot made him the all-time home run leader for Amarillo with 49 — passing Tim Tawa.
Starter Jonatan Bernal threw six strong innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Jhosmer Alvarez and Zane Russell threw three scoreless innings to lock down the contest.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Vancouver Canadians 7
The Hops nearly completed a ninth-inning comeback, working four walks in the frame, but ultimately fell short. Their brutal streak continues, as they fall to 35-48. They're 2-8 in their last 10.
Slade Caldwell, Cristofer Torin and Druw Jones accounted for all six of Hillsboro's RBI with two apiece.
Caldwell doubled and walked, and Jones recorded his second High-A homer after hitting his first just five days prior. Anderdson Rojas went 2-for-2 with a walk.
But the Hops went just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, stranding seven. Despite having loaded bases with one out in the ninth, they came away with just the one run on a fourth base on balls.
Starter Daniel Nunez gave up three runs in four innings, and his bullpen gave up four more.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Lake Elsinore Storm 10
It was a rare poor night of pitching for Arizona's Low-A club. Starter Mervin Fell gave up five runs in the fifth inning, exiting with one out.
Grayson Hitt gave up two more in the frame, then another in the sixth. Braden Quinn gave up a run in the seventh and eighth.
The Rawhide only had five hits and four walks. Yassel Soler hit a two-run homer in the fifth, but that would be the only extra-base knock for Visalia. No Rawhide batter had more than one hit.
Visalia went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.