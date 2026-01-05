Diamondbacks Sign Reliever to Bolster MiLB Depth

According to their transaction logs, the Arizona Diamondbacks have signed right-handed pitcher Teofilo Mendez to a minor league contract, backdated to December 14, 2025.

Mendez is 24 years old, and signed with the D-backs initially out of the Dominican Republic all the way back in 2018. At the time, he was utilized as an infielder, playing all four infield spots to some degree in 2019 and 2021 before entering the bullpen as a pitcher in 2022.

At the end of the 2025 season, Mendez opted to elect free agency, but will return to the D-backs on a similar minor league deal.

Mendez has yet to reach a minor league level above High-A. He had an extremely successful 2024 season in Low-A Visalia, in which he pitched to a 1.41 ERA over 44.2 relief innings, but struggled upon his promotion to High-A Hillsboro.

In 10.1 innings between 2024 and 2025 at the High-A level, Mendez has allowed 11 earned runs on 15 hits and six walks — good for an ERA well north of 9.00.

Mendez's 2025 season did not tell the full story, however. He landed on the 60-day injured list prior to the advent of the season in mid-March, and was limited to just 3.2 total innings in three appearances that season. He returned in late August and tossed two scoreless innings before giving up four runs over his next 1.2 innings of work to close out the regular season.

Mendez has been a slow riser in Arizona's organization, but could have an opportunity to take a leap in 2025 if he is able to remain healthy. Still, he's a bit behind in terms of age for the level.

The D-backs have added (or reunited with) a handful of minor league arms this offseason, but have yet to make a significant addition to their major league bullpen.

Arizona is in dire need of relief help at the MLB level, while arms like Mendez mainly serve as lower-level minor league depth.

This offseason has been a long, drawn-out process for fans of both baseball and the D-backs. While the team has addressed the starting rotation by adding Michael Soroka and returning Merrill Kelly, it still feels as if Arizona is still awaiting a larger-scale move.

Perhaps that move is right around the corner.

