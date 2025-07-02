D-backs Slugging Catching Prospect Back Behind the Plate
The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates did not find much success on Tuesday night. They lost three games and had the one game they were winning suspended due to rain.
Triple-A Reno Aces 0, Sacramento River Cats 9
Yu-Min Lin was coming off one of his best starts of the year last week, but ended up having one of his worst Tuesday night. He lasted four innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, including two homers. He walked two and struck out two. He threw 80 pitches, with just 45 for strikes.
The 21-year-old left-hander from Taiwan has had a tough adjustment to the Pacific Coast League in general this year. In 11 starts, he's 1-4 with a 6.08 ERA. He's struck out 45 batters in 47 innings, but walked 30, and has a 1.73 WHIP.
Lin is not a hard thrower, but can spin the baseball with a sweeper, cutter, and curveball, and he also has a good changeup. But he'll need to improve the command of his 91 MPH fastball if he's to find success.
Adrian Del Castillo is back behind the plate for the Aces and went one for four. He's played in 14 rehab games in the Arizona Complex League and six games for Reno after two stints on the minor league injured list with back issues.
He's only caught five games, 33 innings this year, but caught all eight in this game.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7, Midland Rockhounds 0
The game was suspended in the top of the fifth inning due to rain and will resume Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CDT.
Amarillo jumped out to a big lead through the first four innings. Caleb Roberts hit a three-run homer and LuJames Groover is 2-for-3 with an RBI. Gavin Conticello is 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Starter Jose Cabrera was cruising through four shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out five.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 2, Eugene Emeralds 7
Denny Larrondo made a great Northwest League debut by throwing five innings and giving up only one unearned run. The 23-year-old right-hander from Cuba struck out seven and allowed just two hits. He was recently promoted from Visalia after pitching to a 4.06 ERA in 11 starts.
The bullpen let the game get away unfortunately. Casey Anderson and Rocco Reid combined to give up six runs over the final three innings. Reid was the victim of poor defense, giving up a three-run homer in the eighth after an error by Anderson Rojas kept the inning going.
Hillsboro rapped out 12 hits and were 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position, but somehow managed to leave nine men on base and score only twice. Cristofer Torin had two hits, but was picked off once and caught stealing once. Druw Jones had three hits to raise his avereage to .245
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 2, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4
JD Dix had two hits, including a double in just his second game since getting promoted from Rookie ball. Visalia had 10 hits but were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.