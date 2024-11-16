D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 20 Jack Hurley
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Jack Hurley, Left-Handed Outfielder, DOB: 03/13/2002, 6'0, 185
Acquired: 3rd Round Pick of 2023 MLB Draft, 80th Overall
Jack Hurley was drafted 80th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Virginia Tech as a glove-first, slash-hitting centerfielder who had some decent pop. He received the exact slot bonus of $887,000.
Hurley quickly climbed three levels after being drafted in 2023 as he started in the Complex League, moved up to Single-A and after nine games there, got moved up to High-A where he finished the season out.
That's where he started the 2024 season, with the Hillsboro Hops, and it's where he would end up spending the entire season.
There were high expectations for Hurley as he was a third round pick and was a college play so there was hope he could move through the system fast.
However, in a tough offensive environment that is the Northwest League, Hurley struggled to start the season. From Opening Day to June 1, he hit just .222 with an OPS of .688. He had 36 hits in 42 games with nine doubles, two triples, five homers, 24 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 14 walks.
The issue was the strikeouts. He struck out 48 times in just 162 at-bats. That's a rate of 29.6% which is far too high to maintain a good batting average.
Yet, he seemed to figure something out at the plate as from June 2 to August 22, he was a different hitter and experienced a lot more success. Over these 62 games, he hit .278 with an OPS of .781.
He had 69 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 35 RBI, and 22 walks. He was able to lower his strikeout rate some as he struck out 67 times, a rate of 27%. While that's still quite high, it was lowered enough to help him develop some offense.
There was some luck involved with this as his BABIP was .356, but he's a faster base-runner and he made solid contact on plenty of balls.
Unfortunately for him, he couldn't maintain this level of play through to the end of the season.
Over the last 13 games of the season, Hurley slumped badly with a .146 batting average and .406 OPS. He had seven hits with a double and homer, but struck out 21 times against no walks. The amount of strikeouts killed his offense.
In total, Hurley slashed .245/.305/.404/.709 with 112 hits, 29 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBI, 14 stolen bases, 36 walks, and 136 strikeouts. He struck out at a rate of 26.9%, which was lower than his number in the brief time he spent at High-A in 2023.
The positives are he increased his walk rate by almost two percent to 7.1%. He was able to tap into his power and increase his isolated power rate. However, his wRC+ was just 97, 100 being league average.
Hurley possesses top-end speed and a strong glove in centerfield along with an arm capable of making any throw from the outfield. He's got a nearly MLB-ready glove and arm.
2025 Outlook
It's all up to the bat as to how fast he can climb up the organizational depth chart. He must work on his strikeouts and timing with the ball. He was often late on pitches. That will be something that Hurley will have to improve upon in order to reach the next level.
The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him for a reason and it's only been one full season of work from Jack Hurley. There's plenty of time for him to get better, improve his swing and timing, and get to Double-A and beyond. He certainly has the potential to be a 4th outfielder on an MLB team.
It's not clear yet whether Hurley will start the year back in High-A or be moved up to Double-A to start the 2025 season. Returning to High-A for his age 23 season would make him a year older than the average hitter in the Northwest league, and dim his prospect status a bit. If starting in Double-A, he would still be a year younger than the average hitter in the Texas League.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for further updates on Jack Hurley and all the organizations prospects.