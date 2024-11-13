D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 23 Jorge Barrosa
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Jorge Barrosa, OF, DOB 2/17/2001, 5'6'', 165
Venezuelan outfielder Jorge Barrosa has been in the Diamondbacks' system for quite some time, signing as an international free agent at just 16 years old, and began a slow climb up the minor league levels.
He bounced back and forth between lower levels for a few years, before finally making the leap to Double-A in 2022. He put up excellent numbers in Amarillo, earning himself the opportunity to begin the 2023 season in Triple-A with the Reno Aces.
With a full season's worth of opportunity with the Aces, Barrosa had his best season yet at age 22, slashing .274/.394/.456, with an .850 OPS and 13 homers.
The diminutive outfielder failed to make Arizona's Opening Day roster, beginning 2024 in Reno once again, but a mere four games into the regular season, starting center fielder Alek Thomas went down with a hamstring strain, and Barrosa was called up to make his major league debut.
He recorded a double in his first major league at-bat on April 1, and started the next two contests, going a mere 1-for-9 with an RBI single. Barrosa was then optioned back to Triple-A on April 4.
Two weeks later, he landed on Reno's 7-day Injured List with a hamstring injury of his own. He began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on May 23, and was then activated on May 31, but only made it as far as June 11 before landing back on the 7-day IL, this time with an unspecified injury.
After another rehab stint in the Complex League, Barrosa was activated by the Aces again on July 1, and seemed to pick up right where he left off, slashing .286/.359/.443 for the month. His August saw a dip in his average (.247), but he still posted a solid .763 OPS.
When MLB rosters expanded on September 1, Barrosa was one of Arizona's depth call-ups. He returned to major league action, but recorded only seven at-bats, going 1-for-7 with another double. He was returned to Reno on September 6, and never saw the field again for the D-backs.
He did hit fairly well with the Aces to close out his season, with five multi-hit games in his final 14 Triple-A contests, and capped his limited Triple-A slash at .266/.352/.420 with eight homers, good for a .772 OPS.
2025 Outlook
Barrosa hit only .176 in the majors, but wasn't heavily prone to strikeouts, and used his plus speed to stretch hits into extra bases at all levels. His solid production at the Triple-A level was consistent, his defense was generally positive, and he remains on Arizona's 40-man roster, protected from the Rule 5 draft.
At only 5'6'', Barrosa doesn't showcase a ton of power in his swing, but has a knack for solid contact, and his developing plate discipline and impressive speed make him a fit for Arizona's outfield.
He has a plus hit tool, takes walks, and isn't a strikeout machine. His value, however, will likely come from his ability to get on base and help create chaos, as well as providing excellent range in the outfield. He likely won't evolve into a power hitter, but is able to manufacture slug with his speed and baserunning.
If Alek Thomas continues to struggle in 2025, and the D-backs don't find a way to bring Randal Grichuk back there's a decent chance Barrosa sees more major league playing time, as long as he stays healthy. Coupled with his switch-hitting ability, the 23-year-old outfielder could easily become a bench piece for Arizona in 2025.