D-backs Top 40 Prospects in 2024: No. 38 Kristian Robinson
This article is part of a series reviewing the seasons of the top 40 prospects still in the Arizona Diamondbacks system as of the end of 2024.
Kristian Robinson RHB/OF , DOB Dec 11, 2000. 6'3", 190
Acquired: 2017 International Free Agent signing
The 23 year old native of the Bahamas was once the considered the top prospect in the Diamondbacks system. As a 17 and 18 year old he tore up the lower minors back in 2018 and 2019, advancing across three levels from rookie ball, to low A, to A ball.
A well publicized off field incident during the 2020 Pandemic season, stemming from a mental health crisis, derailed his career for several years. A long legal process, that included the necessary redemption and recovery ensued. Finally in May of 2023 he was able to secure a work visa and resume his playing career. You can read about his journey back to play in the link below.
Since that time it's been somewhat of a two steps forward, one step back process for Robinson. He understandably got off to a slow start when he resumed playing in the early summer of 2023. But over his final 52 games hit .306/.413/.645 with 16 homers and 47 RBI in just 218 Plate Appearances. His final 11 games were played at the AA level for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Returning to Amarillo for the 2024 season, Robinson once again got off to a slow start. Through June 30 he was batting just .175 with two homers and a .560 OPS. He'd struck out a whopping 69 times in 191 plate appearances.
Robinson hit much better over the second half however, especially in the month of August when he had a .900 OPS. From July 1 onwards he hit .246/.364/.429, .793 OPS in 228 PA. The strikeouts were still an issue however, as he whiffed 81 more times during that span.
The Diamondbacks sent Robinson to the Fall League to continue his development and efforts to make up for lost time. Through 10 games and 43 PA he is batting .324/.419/.487 for a .905 OPS. The strikeouts remain high however with 13.
2025 Outlook
Kristian Robinson turns 24 in December, and the Arizona Diamondbacks must decide soon whether to protect him from the Rule 5 draft by placing him on the 40-man roster.