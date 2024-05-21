D-backs Top Prospect Deyvison De Los Santos Promoted to Triple-A Reno
The current reigning position player of the month for the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league organization just got promoted after a blistering start to his season. Deyvison De Los Santos was promoted Tuesday morning from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno. This has been a whirlwind of a season for De Los Santos who started the year with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians had selected De Los Santos in the Rule 5 Draft and had him on their Major League Roster throughout Spring Training. While there, he struggled to hit and the Guardians ultimately decided against keeping him. That decision has payed enormous dividends for the D-backs who got the return of their slugger.
The D-backs decided this season to have De Los Santos play first base with the occasional DH. In seasons past, he'd play first and third base, a heavy mental toll that might've prevented him from focusing solely on his hitting ability. In Spring Training, the Guardians tried to turn him into an outfielder.
This year, he's been able to focus completely on his hitting and it's never looked better. MLB Pipeline's No.14 prospect for Arizona had a batting line of .372/.426/.696/1.122. The 21-year-old played in just 38 games and had already recorded 55 hits, 28 runs, 14 homers, 37 RBI, 12 walks, and 36 strikeouts. He did all of this while being on average 3.3 years younger than his competition. His OPS leads all of the Texas League.
Once the calendar turned to May, De Los Santos really turned on the power and used his eye at the plate. Over just 17 games, De Los Santos launched seven homers, had 19 RBI, and walked five times to just 14 strikeouts. While the strikeouts will be there, the walk rate improving has been a big part to his success. Last season over 113 games, De Los Santos walked just 25 times. Already in 38 games, he's walked 12 times.
Deyvison De Los Santos recently won the Texas League Player of the Month for the Amarillo Sod Poodles and had a full feature profile done on him if looking for more information about the slugging first baseman. Once he gets into a game with the Reno Aces in Triple-A, he will be the youngest player on the roster..
It appears likely that Deyvison De Los Santos will start at first base regularly for the Reno Aces. He's setting himself up for a bright future with the Arizona Diamondbacks.