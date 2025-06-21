D-backs' DH Slugs Reno Aces to Offensive Explosion
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliated clubs combined for a 2-2 split record on Friday night. Here's how each club's results added up.
Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliates Go 2-2 Friday
Triple-A: Reno Aces 17, El Paso Chihuahuas 4
It was an offensive downpour from the Reno Aces on Friday night. Seven hitters recorded multi-hit nights, and five batters had three hits.
Designated hitter Tristin English put forward the biggest chunk of the work, however. He finished 3-for-7, smashing two home runs and knocking in a team-high five runs while scoring three. Jake McCarthy, Blaze Alexander and Jorge Barrosa joined English with three hits each, and Trey Mancini hit yet another homer.
Left-hander Spencer Giesting made a solid start, bouncing back from a previous blowup affair. He tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Northwest Arkansas Naturals 1
The Sod Poodles jumped out to an early lead and maintained it.
Manuel Pena went 2-for-4 with two homers and 3 RBI, starting the scoring in the first inning with a solo blast before clubbing a two-run shot the very next inning. Ivan Melendez went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, raising his OPS to .837 on the season. Gavin Conticello was 3-for-5 with a double.
It was a sturdy night of pitching for the Sod Poodles. Cesar Gomez got the start and went five innings, allowing just a fourth inning solo homer. He lowered his season ERA to 3.00 in 48 innings of work. Three Sod Poodles relievers, Luke Albright, Phillip Abner, and Conor Grammes, combined to throw four scoreless innings.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 4, Tri-City Dust Devils 5
Top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell got back to his hitting ways Friday night, going 2-for-3 with a double for the Hops after managing just one hit in his previous 14 at-bats.
Ben McLaughlin was 2-for-4 with a double, Cristofer Torin homered and walked, and Ryan Waldschmidt had a base hit, but that would do it for Hillsboro's offense. Below the top four hitters, the Hops did not record a single base hit, and the lone baserunner from 5-9 was a Druw Jones walk.
Starter John West gave up all five opposing runs in 6.1 innings, taking the loss. The bullpen threw 1.2 scoreless innings to keep it close. Hillsboro collectively walked six batters while striking out eight, and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position offensively.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Fresno Grizzlies 2
Arizona's Low-A club continues to pitch quite well, but couldn't string together enough hitting to claim victory.
It's not as if the Rawhide were without hits. They managed nine base hits on the night, including seven from their 5-8 hitters. Alberto Barriga went 3-for-4 with a triple, Abdias De La Cruz was 2-for-3 and Adrian Rodriguez finished 2-for-4.
The Rawhide squandered all three of their RISP opportunities, however, and reliever Dawson Brown would surrender the winning run in the top of the ninth inning on a walk and a pair of singles.