Diamondbacks Reveal When Corbin Carroll Will Play his Next Game

Arizona Diamondbacks returning star Corbin Carroll is expected to get into another Cactus League game on Saturday on the road against the San Francisco Giants, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters at Salt River Fields (Via Alex Weiner). Carroll will once again serve as the DH as he continues to ramp back up.

Carroll played in his first game of spring training on Wednesday, going 0-for-3 at the plate. He did, however, hit two balls quite hard, with a 113.6 MPH groundout and 95-plus MPH flyout.

"Felt fine. Obviously it's not going to feel perfect. But manageable, and just trying to work through it as best I can and make sure I'm ready to go. ... It just is what it is, honestly. No point in getting caught up on it, just kind of do what we can do," Carroll said after leaving the game (via Jake García of 12Sports).

Carroll has been working his way back from surgery on his hand, after suffering a broken hamate bone at the beginning of spring training. The 25-year-old star was forced to miss out on playing in the World Baseball Classic and much of Cactus League play.

Carroll told reporters he hoped to get into 10 Cactus League games before opening day — an aggressive goal, but one that felt attainable once it was clear he was well ahead of schedule.

If Carroll plays Saturday, he will have played two spring training games with seven remaining (and two exhibitions at Chase Field) before opening day. That may rule out an even 10 games of action for Carroll if the team does not want to play him nearly every day leading up to the first regular season game.

The key for Carroll will be his power output. While his hard-hit balls were encouraging signs, injuries to tha hamate bone can significantly dampen the power of a hitter for a lengthier period. The more Carroll is able to take real-game swings in the Cactus League, the more time he will have to ramp back up to full strength at the plate.

It remains to be seen just when Carroll will be able to play defense. It will be key to keep him from overexerting to a significant degree on the field, and that may necessitate a mix of DH and outfield starts in his final few games.

