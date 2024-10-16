D-backs' Yu-Min Lin Grateful to be Pitching in the Fall League
Arizona Diamondbacks pitching prospect Yu-Min Lin was standing on the bench below the railing at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. He, along with teammates, were watching fellow prospect Yilber Diaz pitch on April 26 of this year during an Amarillo Sod Poodles game, the D-backs' Double-A affiliate.
The young left-hander from Taiwan was about to go through a life-altering event. "I was paying attention and talking with my friends, and I heard somebody say 'watch out!' I tried to see where the ball was, but I couldn't, so I tried to duck, but by that time the ball was already on my face."
Knocked to the ground, he could feel his face immediately start to swell up. Perhaps it was the adrenaline of the moment, but he got up quickly, and tried to reassure his trainer that he was fine. He wasn't.
Lin suffered both a concussion and a fractured cheek bone. He was given the option whether or not to have surgery, to "Make sure my face is not flat. It was a pretty small surgery, pretty good news for me."
He returned to the Salt River Fields complex in Arizona, had the surgery, and after about a week started playing catch. The recovery and build-up time was relatively quick, as he only missed about six weeks before making his first rehab start in the complex league on June 8.
The entire experience gave Lin a sense of perspective, and he gained a greater appreciation for the opportunity he has to become a major league pitcher.
"It allowed me to realize how important life is. I almost couldn't play baseball again. So I think I just take it more seriously now. Every workout, every time I play catch, each time I pitch."
The then-20-year-old came into the season with big goals. His first goal was to reach Triple-A Reno by mid-season, and then earn a call-up to the major leagues in September.
The injury interrupted those goals, but pitching with a renewed sense of purpose and dedication, Lin had a very good second half. In 16 starts between June 8 and September 11, he pitched 81.2 innings and posted a 3.58 ERA, striking out 78 batters while walking 30. Those are good numbers, given the high-octane offensive environment of the Texas League.
He thought his season was finished, but the team called him to tell him that he had earned a promotion to Triple-A Reno to make one more start. He pitched well, going 4.2 innings and allowing just one run.
Lin was ecstatic and appreciative of the chance. "It's pretty huge for me. I already told you my goal is to go to the show this year. But even with the missed month, I at least wanted to finish in Triple-A."
"I said, 'dude, I did it, I reached my first goal that I set in spring training.' It seemed like the team wanted me to go to Triple-A and get better, so it was pretty huge for me. It felt like a reward and a gift that I earned."
The rewards and team interest to further his development didn't stop there. Lin is now pitching in the Arizona Fall League. It's a league filled with top-rated prospects from each major league organization. There are six teams, with each team's roster comprised of seven players from five organizations.
Lin already made his Fall League debut last week, throwing three scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, all singles, and struck out three without walking a batter. Lin said his sinker was working well that day, and also the cutter.
"The cutter is kind of my new pitch for this year. I try to work on it every outing now. It was working pretty well that day."
Lin had been working on a cutter as far back as two years ago, but he didn't really throw it in games very often last year. "This year in spring training, my pitching coach and all the video guys, they just showed me all the data on my cutter and how it works in my pitching plan, so I just started using it this season."
Lin's next outing comes Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium against the Scottsdale Scorpions. Tickets are just $13, or $11 for seniors and teens between 11-17. Kids 10 and under receive free admission when accompanied by an adult.