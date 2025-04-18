Daniel Eagen Dominant in Hillsboro's Extra-Inning Win
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. Here's a rundown of all the action for Thursday.
AAA: Reno Aces 2, Round Rock Express 7
Reno's only scoring came off the bat of Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar launched a two-run home run in the third for his fourth of the year. After a slow start, he's slashing .333/.425/.619 over his last 16 games. The only concern is the strikeouts, as he's punched out in over 28% of his trips to the plate.
The rest of the lineup contributed very little, with two hits and three walks combined from the other eight hitters. Reno did not collect a hit over the final 3.2 innings of the game, their only baserunners coming on those three walks.
Cristian Mena looked solid early on. Mena was 92-96 MPH on the fastball, relying on a sinker, curveball, and sweeper for much of the evening.
He took a 2-1 lead into the sixth before things fell apart. A fielding error opened the floodgates, as Mena allowed a home run and three doubles in the inning. Only two of the four runs he allowed in the inning were earned. He finished with five runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.
Drey Jameson and Juan Morillo each allowed solo home runs in their respective innings of work.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Frisco RoughRiders 5
LuJames Groover made his return to the Sod Poodles' lineup after missing the previous two games with left forearm soreness. He reached twice in four trips to the plate on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.
Avery Short got blasted early, allowing five runs in the first three innings. He recovered to retire eight of the last nine hitters. He finished with five runs allowed on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
Christian Cerda continued his strong start at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run. He's hitting .382 with a 1.099 OPS.
Tommy Troy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Gavin Conticello had a two-run double in the eighth inning.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 4, Spokane Indians 3 (F/10)
Daniel Eagen turned in another dominant start. The right-hander struck out 12 over six innings, using his fastball and curveball combination to keep Spokane hitters off-balance. Over his last two starts, Eagen has struck out 22 hitters and walked just one over 10.1 innings.
Demetrio Crisantes, who has slumped to a .171/.354/.200 slash to begin the season. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an opposite-field blast in the third inning. While he's only hitting .179, he has 11 walks to six strikeouts in 11 games.
Inheriting a one-run lead, Casey Anderson gave up the tying and go-ahead runs in his first inning of work. He bounced back to log three scoreless innings to help ignite the comeback, including a big strikeout to finish the 10th. Anderson struck out six in four innings to complete a night where Hillsboro pitching struck out 18 without a single walk.
The Hops evened things up in the eighth. Druw Jones walked and Jansel Luis had a bunt single to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. A Crisantes flyout moved Jones up to third and he scored on a balk when the pitcher strode toward home on a pickoff throw. Luis would later add a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th after an infield hit moved Cristofer Torin to third with no outs.
A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Stockton Ports 4
Visalia's offense was held to just three hits and one walk in the game, as the last 17 hitters were retired. Adrian De Leon homered and had two of the three hits. Slade Caldwell saw his on-base streak end as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Lorenzo Encarnacion allowed three runs on seven hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Joangel Gonzalez suffered another tough luck loss, as he allowed the go-ahead run to score thanks to an error from one of his infielders. On a potential double play ball, Adrian Rodriguez misfired on a throw to first base, allowing a runner to score from second.