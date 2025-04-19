D-backs Affiliates Go 3-1 Friday Night With Many Strong Outings
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates combined for a 1-3 record. Here's a look at all of the action for Friday.
AAA: Reno Aces 11, Round Rock Express 3
In what was a blow-out win by the Aces over the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, it was a great outing for all of the Aces' players. Casey Kelly started the game and pitched 4.2 innings in what was his best outing of the season. He struck out five while giving up just two runs and one walk.
Noted D-backs prospect Kyle Amendt pitched the eighth inning, and it was scoreless despite giving up a hit and a walk. He struck out one but looked as good as ever, minus a couple of location issues. Scott McGough pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts.
The offense went off once again for Reno, including terrific performances from top prospects in Jordan Lawlar and Jorge Barrosa and a return to form for Trey Mancini. Eight of the nine hitters for the Aces got a hit, including six that had at least two hits.
Barrosa recorded three knocks with three runs and two RBI. He had a double and a stolen base and looks ready for MLB action if there was a spot available on Arizona's roster. Lawlar, who once again played at second base, had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. He's really come on of late and if perhaps the D-backs had a long-term opening at second base, he could get a call-up.
Mancini stayed hot this season with three more hits with a run and a double. The elder statesmen of the team has had a terrific return to baseball with a .316 batting average and .820 OPS. A.J. Vukovich had two hits while playing in the outfield with an RBI and two runs.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Frisco RoughRiders 2
LuJames Groover continues to hit well in Amarillo with his two hits, including a double, and two runs scored for the Sod Poodles. He was on base for the heart of the order to consistently drive him in. The two prospects who drove him in were Christian Cerda and Caleb Roberts who each had good games.
Roberts went 3-4 with two runs, two RBI, and with all three of his hits being doubles. He racked up six total bases on the day. Meanwhile, Cerda had a double, run, and RBI as he continues to show strong command at the plate as one of only two Sod Poodles to not strike out. The other being Groover.
Amarillo needed just three pitchers to get through this game with Spencer Giesting excelling. Over six innings, he allowed just one earned run and five hits with two walks against a strong outing that included eight strikeouts. Alfred Morillo, pitched an inning and didn't allow a baserunner.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 6, Spokane Indians 5
In his first start since a standout one last week, John West stayed hot and racked up plenty of strikeouts and limited hits. Over five innings, he struck out five and gave up only two hits though that included three runs, but only two earned runs. West threw 41 of his 61 pitches for strikes. He did give up a home run.
Hayden Durke continued to be strong out of the bullpen with two innings, though he gave up a hit, a run, and two walks, he struck out three and got the win.
Fast-rising prospect Demetrio Crisantes has gotten out of the gate extremely slow this year and it continued once again as he went hitless in three official at-bats but did get two RBI thanks to two sacrifice flies.
The night belonged to Angel Ortiz who accrued four hits, but somehow did not score one of the Hops' six runs. Instead, Ryan Waldschmidt did twice thanks to getting on base three times, once via the hit and twice via a walk.
The team worked nine walks against only six strikeouts as they put pressure on the Indians for the whole game. The Hops didn't get an extra-base hit, but these added opportunities to score allowed them to come back multiple times and win. The team is now 9-4 and excelling early in the season.
A: Visalia Rawhide 2, Stockton Ports 6
It was a rough night for the Rawhide as they've continued their slower start to the season. However, that doesn't rule out there weren't a couple of players who stood out in big ways. Afterall, the Rawhide have quite a few top prospects.
Slade Caldwell continued his blistering start to the year. He's now hitting .316 with an OPS of 1.124 with two hits and a walk along with a run scored in four at-bats. Alberto Barriga also went 2-4 with two RBI and a walk as the top two in the lineup had strong nights.
On the pitching side, Junior Sanchez had an excellent start against the Ports. Over four innings, he allowed only two hits and a walk against six strikeouts as he kept the Ports batters off-kilter. Unfortunately, each of the next three hitters allowed at least one run which which put the game out of reach.