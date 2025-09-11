Diamondbacks' Affiliate Clinches Playoffs
The Arizona Diamondbacks might not be headed for the MLB Postseason, but one of their affiliates certainly is.
On Wednesday night, with a 4-0 victory over the Midland RockHounds, the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles clinched the Texas League South Division second-half title and punched their ticket to the dance.
The Sod Poodles went 38-27 in the second half, surging forward to a 69-65 overall record despite ending the first half 32-37 (fourth place).
Amarillo will begin a three-game series with the very same Midland club beginning on September 16.
The Sod Poodles' pitching staff completely dominated the RockHounds, shutting them out for nine innings. Starter Jose Cabrera pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three base hits and one walk while striking out four.
Yordin Chalas threw two scoreless relief innings, and Landon Sims closed the contest in a 1-2-3 ninth.
Offensively, Amarillo exploded for 15 base hits, but only came away with four runs. They went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position, but stranded 15 baserunners.
Newly-crowned top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt collected yet another multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Waldschmidt is now hitting .311/.430/.485 on the season, continuing to tear up Texas League pitching after a slow start.
Infielder and No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover went 2-for-3 with two walks, and first baseman Manuel Pena was 4-for-5 with three doubles. Outfielder Gavin Conticello had a solo home run in the third inning.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 3-0 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Reno is 57-83, well out of playoff contention. Infielder and No. 5 prospect Tommy Troy went 3-for-4, raising his average to .308.
Left-hander Spencer Giesting put out a valiant start, pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out five. He's allowed just three runs in his last 17.2 innings and has been steadily lowering his ERA despite hitting some serious bumps in the 2025 season.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops and Low-A Visalia Rawhide both concluded their seasons on Sunday.
Hillsboro went out with a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils, finishing their season 60-71. No. 2 prospect Slade Caldwell went 2-for-4 with a walk, and catcher Cristofer Torin went 2-for-3 with a walk, a homer and three RBI.
The Rawhide lost 5-0, finishing their season 65-67. Infielder and No. 7 prospect JD Dix was 2-for-3 with a walk and outfielder Trent Youngblood went 2-for-4. Other than that, there wasn't much in terms of offense, and Visalia's pitching staff had a somewhat rough night.
The Arizona Fall League will begin on October 6, featuring eight Diamondbacks. For more information on the Fall League and those involved, check out Jack Sommers' breakdown here.