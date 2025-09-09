2 Diamondbacks Minor Leaguers Earn Organizational Awards
The Arizona Diamondbacks honored two of their minor league players with organizational monthly awards on Sunday.
Arizona named outfielder and newly-crowned No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt their Minor League Player of the month for August, and right-hander Taylor Rashi their minor league pitcher of the month — both players enjoying exceptional Augusts.
Granted, Rashi has since graduated to major league status, and has enjoyed some success at the MLB level as well. But for the purpose of this award, his minor league accomplishments were highlighted by the organization.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Wins Player of the Month
It would be hard (perhaps impossible), to find anyone more deserving than Waldschmidt for this award. The outfielder was simply exceptional in the month of August, surging to the top of leaderboards after a shaky start to his Double-A tenure.
Waldschmidt was also named the Texas League player of the month, catching more eyes than just those in the Diamondbacks' organization.
Waldschmidt ranked first among all Double-A hitters in on-base percentage (.504), OPS (1.143), runs scored (28) and walks (24). He reached base safely in 25 of his 26 games and enjoyed a 10-game hitting streak from August 21-31.
He hit six homers, with five of them coming in the span of just three games. But perhaps most impressive of all, Waldschmidt struck out just 14 times in those 26 games. His eye is as strong as ever, and the hard contact is beginning to show up.
Arizona Diamondbacks Name Taylor Rashi MiLB Pitcher of the Month
Prior to Rashi's opportunity with the big league club (in which he earned a three-inning save in his first career appearance) he was having an exceptional month of August in the midst of an impressive year with Triple-A Reno.
The 29-year-old journeyman pitched in seven games (13.0 innings) for the Aces in August, allowing only two earned runs while striking out 17 and walking just three. He pitched three full innings without allowing a run twice.
For the season with Reno, Rashi has a 3.48 ERA and 4.13 FIP over 67.1 innings. There are a number of metrics one can use to contextualize those numbers, but the bottom line is those are outstanding results in one of the most harsh offense-friendly environments in all of baseball.
In the majors, Rashi allowed just one run in his first six innings.
He collected back-to-back saves in his first two appearances in the major leagues, but was unfortunately knocked around for three earned runs in the midst of a meltdown against the Boston Red Sox.
That outing ballooned his ERA to 4.70, but Rashi (who only throws 88-90 MPH fastballs) has been more effective in his limited major league action than that number may show.