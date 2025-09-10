8 Diamondbacks Selected to Arizona Fall League
The Arizona Fall League takes pace each year following the conclusion of the Minor League Baseball schedule. There are six teams in the league, and rosters are comprised of players from five different major league organizations.
Arizona Fall League Overview
The Arizona Diamondbacks prospects will play on the Salt River Rafters, who play their home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The other organizations who make up the Rafters roster include the Angels, Pirates, Red Sox, and Rockies.
The league begins play on October 6, and the Rafters schedule opens on October 7 at Salt River Fields. They will play 30 regular season games.
There is also a Home Run Derby on November 8, and Fall Stars game on November 9. The Fall League schedule concludes with three days of playoffs November 13-15.
Tickets are inexpensive, costing $14 for an adult and $12 for seniors and youth 11-17. Kids under 10 get in free. The Jewel event games, such as the Fall Stars, cost a bit more however.
Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall League
Kyle Amendt, RHP, Age 25
This will be Amendt's second Fall League stint, having pitched there in 2024. The big reliever seemed to be on track for his MLB debut in 2025, but missed over three months of the season with an injury.
Limited to 24 innings so far this year for Triple-A Reno, he pitched to a 3.75 ERA backed by a 3.80 FIP. Those are excellent numbers for the high-octane environment of the PCL, roughly 35% better than league average.
Yordin Chalas, RHP, Age 21
Chalas had worked as a reliever prior to 2025, but the organization used him as a starter for most of 2025 as a way to get him more innings and speed up his development. Recently converted back to relief work, Chalas was promoted to Double-A Amarillo and has pitched three games there so far.
Chalas is blessed with a high-90's sinker and a hard slider, but it's been a bumpy road for the young Dominican. He's posted a 6.19 ERA across the two levels, but his 3.99 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is much more encouraging.
David Hagaman, RHP, Age 22
Hagaman may be the most exciting prospect this fall for the D-backs. Acquired from Texas in the Merrill Kelly trade, he's been outstanding since joining the Diamondbacks. In five starts, 20 innings he's posted a 3.15 ERA and 3.75 FIP.
Hagaman has struck out more than 12 batters per nine with Arizona while walking less than two. He throws a fastball and slider, and has a developing changeup.
Drey Jameson, RHP, Age 27
Coming off Tommy John Surgery and missing all of 2024, Jameson only threw 14 minor league and three major league innings in 2025. He went on the injured list the third week of May, came back for a couple of Complex League rehab games, and then was shut down again.
Deemed ready to pitch now, the team will hope he can get some innings in to prepare for 2026.
Jacob Steinmetz, RHP, Age 22
Steinmetz is a 6'6" right-hander who took a big step forward in the lower levels of the minors in 2024, but missed all of 2025 with an injury. He is another that will be hoping to get his innings in, and show that he is fully recovered.
Kenny Castillo, Catcher, Right-Hand Batter, Age 21
Castillo is a defense-first catching prospect out of Venezuela. He played all year for High-A Hillsboro, batting .218 with a .604 OPS in 256 PA for the Hops. He threw out 15 of 74 baserunners, or 20%.
Jansel Luis, Infielder, Switch-Hitter, Age 20
Luis has had a breakout season at High-A Hillsboro this year, batting .304/.342/.422 in 447 PA. He had 19 doubles, seven triples, five homers, and showed a knack for the timely hit with 65 RBI.
Luis played 452 innings at 2B, 234 at 3B, and 161 at SS. The switch-hitter had very even platoon splits this year, batting .312 with .773 OPS facing righties, and .290 with a .782 OPS facing lefties.
Jack Hurley, Outfielder, Left-Hand Batter, Age 23
It was a tough year for Hurley, who was a third-round draft pick in 2023. After an extremely slow start with Double-A Amarillo, Hurley found himself on the development list and playing games in the complex league.
He came back after 13 games there and still wasn't quite clicking right away. But things started to turn on August 2, when he began an 11-game hitting streak, during which he went 16-for-45, .356 with two homers.
He cooled off over his last six games, however, and his final season slash line with Amarillo ended up at .224/.280/.368, .648 OPS in 244 PA.
Note that the rosters are not static. Once certain pitchers reach their innings target they may be shut down. Of course injuries play a role as well. So other D-backs organizational players may very well appear before the Fall League season is over.