Diamondbacks Affiliate Loses Hard-Fought Playoff Series
The Amarillo Sod Poodles were eliminated from the Double-A Texas League playoffs on Thursday night, losing to the Midland Rockhounds 3-1.
The Rockhounds took the best-of-three series two games to none. As the South Division Winner they will face the North Division winner for the league title.
Amarillo made a strong run to capture the second half title, earning their spot against Midland. After losing a heartbreaker in game one on Tuesday night by a score of 8-7, the offense was not able to get much going on Thursday.
The "Soddies" scratched out just three hits, two by Manuel Pena and one by Cristofer Torin. They drew six walks, including two by Ryan Waldschmidt and three by Ben McLaughlin.
Five of those walks were issues by Rockhounds starter Braden Nett. Three of those came in the third inning, when Nett issued three straight walks following a base hit by Pena to force in the lone Sod Poodles run. They were not able to capitalize further, as Nett struck out eight batters in his 4.1 innings.
Jose Cabrera started for Amarillo, and did not have a good outing. He lasted just 3.1 innings, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks.
The Sod Poodles kept the game close the rest of the way, not allowing any runs. Casey Anderson, Yilber Diaz, Zane Russell, and Landon Sims pitched the final 4.2 scoreless innings.
The Sod Poodles had a great chance to get back in the game when Pena singled for the second time and Waldshmidt drew his second walk, both with one out.
LuJames Groover ripped a line drive to right, but was robbed on a great catch by right fielder Jared Dickey. McLaughlin grounded out to end the threat. Amarillo would not get another runner in scoring position the rest of the way.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects Excelled for Amarillo
It was still a successful season for the Sod Poodles. There were many player development success stories to come out of Amarillo this year. Players such as Tommy Troy and Kristian Robinson, and Ivan Melendez had great years, earning promotions to Triple-A Reno Aces.
Waldschmidt, Torin, and others made the jump from High-A to Double-A to contribute. Waldschmidt in particular looks like a star in the making. He batted .309/.423/.498, .921 OPS in 300 PA after his promotion.
A full listing of all players who played for the Sod Poodles this year along with their statistics can be found at this baseball-reference link.
Congratulations are in order for manager Javier Colina and the entire coaching staff as well for guiding this Diamondbacks affiliate to a successful season.