Diamondbacks' Top Prospect has Another Eye-Popping Performance
The incredible second-half surge continues for Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect and outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt.
On Sunday, despite an eventual 14-10 loss by the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, Waldschmidt delivered one of the best games of an already-impressive 2025 season, crushing a pair of homers and knocking in five runs.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Explodes at the Plate
It's been a consistently high level of production for the 2024 first-round outfielder. After an initial slump to begin his Double-A career, he came to life for an exceptional run, and has been hot offensively ever since.
On Sunday, he went 3-for-5 at the plate, homering twice and knocking in five of Amarillo's eventual 10 runs. His second homer came in the form of a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning — pulling the Sod Poodles within four runs. Sunday was his third multi-homer game of the season.
For the year, Waldschmidt is hitting .308/.423/.498 for the Sod Poodles, earning himself numerous Player of the Week and Player of the Month Awards. The Diamondbacks named him their organizational minor league player of the month for August.
Arizona Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover Wins Batting Title
But Waldschmidt wasn't the only member of Arizona's Double-A club to get some recognition. Infielder and No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover earned the Texas League batting title, hitting to a .309 average over the course of the regular season.
Groover is slashing .309/.399/.434 with an .833 OPS for the full season. Power hasn't exactly been his calling card, but his ability to hit for contact has been exceptional, and he does still have 12 homers on the year.
Groover never seemed to hit the Double-A wall upon his 2024 promotion. He and his outfield counterpart mentioned above may be on track to end up in Reno sooner than later.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks' Affiliate Action
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles begin their playoff journey on Tuesday against the Midland Rockhounds. The series will be a best-of-three.
The Triple-A Reno Aces blew out the Las Vegas Aviators 8-0 on Sunday. Starter Casey Kelly pitched five scoreless innings, and his bullpen allowed just three baserunners over four innings to complete the shutout.
Outfielder A.J. Vukovich went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first inning. Tommy Troy knocked in three runs, and Kristian Robinson went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored.