Diamondbacks Announce Player Development Staffs
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their Player Development staff across the organization and the coaches that will make up their Minor League coaching staff.
Leading the Player Development staff is first-year Director Chris Slivka who has been in the organization for a while and takes over for Shaun Larkin who left the department to become the D-backs Third Base Coach.
Triple-A Reno Aces
Leading the Reno Aces is new Manager Jeff Gardner. who is now the 8th manager in team history. He replaces Blake Lalli who had managed three of the last four seasons. This will be Gardner's first season managing but he has been with the organization for 12 seasons. For the previous three years, he was Arizona's Quality Control Coordinator
Jeff Bajenaru and Doug Drabek return as Pitching Coaches as they have served in those roles for at least each of the last three seasons. Shawn Roof returns for his second season as Bench Coach. There is a new Hitting Coach in Terrmel Sledge. He was the Sod Poodles' Hitting Coach the last two seasons.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles
Javier Colina got a promotion from Bench Coach in 2022-23 and Hillsboro Hops Manager in 2024 to Manager for the 2025 season for the Sod Poodles. It makes sense as he developed the majority of the Hops roster in 2024 who will now graduate to the Sod Poodles in 2025.
Gaby Hernandez is the new Pitching Coach though he served in that role with the Hillsboro Hops the last two seasons. Ty Wright is the new Hitting Coach, though like Hernandez, served as the Hops' Hitting Coach the last three seasons. Jordan Procyshen is the Bench Coach and this will be his first season in the D-backs organization.
High-A Hillsboro Hops
Mark Reed, a former Diamondbacks Bullpen Catcher, coached on the Hops' staff last season and enters his first Managerial season. Ronald Ramirez is the Bench Coach and also coached on the Hops for the 2022-23 seasons.
Tyler Mark is the team's new Pitching Coach and is the first ever former Hops player to return as a coach. He was the D-backs Sixth Round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Brad Marcelino is the Hitting Coach and Minor League Hitting Coordinator. He served as the Rawhide Hitting Coach last year. Jim Adduci is the Assistant Hitting Coach and spent last season a Hitting Coach with the Chicago Cubs.
Single-A Visalia Rawhide
Darrin Garner is the Manager of the Rawhide and enters his third season in that role. Josh Goossen-Brown will serve as the new Pitching Coach after being the Pitching Coach of the Arizona Complex League.
Luis Sumoza is the new Hitting Coach after being the Arizona Complex League Hitting Coach last year. Gift Ngoepe is the Bench Coach in his first season with Visalia after being the Arizona Complex League Manager last season.
Arizona Complex League
Juan Francia will be the new Manager of the Arizona Complex League. Chuy Mendoza and Dylan Olsonawski will serve as the Pitching Coaches. Tommy Murphy will be the Hitting Coach of the short-season affiliate.