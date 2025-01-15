Diamondbacks Announce Player Development Staffs

Inside The Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks announced all their Minor League coaching staffs on January 14 along with their front office development staff

Jake Oliver

Merrill Kelly pitches in a 3-inning simulated game at Salt River Fields on July 31, 2024, in Scottsdale.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their Player Development staff across the organization and the coaches that will make up their Minor League coaching staff.

Leading the Player Development staff is first-year Director Chris Slivka who has been in the organization for a while and takes over for Shaun Larkin who left the department to become the D-backs Third Base Coach.

Triple-A Reno Aces

Leading the Reno Aces is new Manager Jeff Gardner. who is now the 8th manager in team history. He replaces Blake Lalli who had managed three of the last four seasons. This will be Gardner's first season managing but he has been with the organization for 12 seasons. For the previous three years, he was Arizona's Quality Control Coordinator

Jeff Bajenaru and Doug Drabek return as Pitching Coaches as they have served in those roles for at least each of the last three seasons. Shawn Roof returns for his second season as Bench Coach. There is a new Hitting Coach in Terrmel Sledge. He was the Sod Poodles' Hitting Coach the last two seasons.

Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles

Javier Colina got a promotion from Bench Coach in 2022-23 and Hillsboro Hops Manager in 2024 to Manager for the 2025 season for the Sod Poodles. It makes sense as he developed the majority of the Hops roster in 2024 who will now graduate to the Sod Poodles in 2025.

Gaby Hernandez is the new Pitching Coach though he served in that role with the Hillsboro Hops the last two seasons. Ty Wright is the new Hitting Coach, though like Hernandez, served as the Hops' Hitting Coach the last three seasons. Jordan Procyshen is the Bench Coach and this will be his first season in the D-backs organization.

High-A Hillsboro Hops

Mark Reed, a former Diamondbacks Bullpen Catcher, coached on the Hops' staff last season and enters his first Managerial season. Ronald Ramirez is the Bench Coach and also coached on the Hops for the 2022-23 seasons.

Tyler Mark is the team's new Pitching Coach and is the first ever former Hops player to return as a coach. He was the D-backs Sixth Round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Brad Marcelino is the Hitting Coach and Minor League Hitting Coordinator. He served as the Rawhide Hitting Coach last year. Jim Adduci is the Assistant Hitting Coach and spent last season a Hitting Coach with the Chicago Cubs.

Single-A Visalia Rawhide

Darrin Garner is the Manager of the Rawhide and enters his third season in that role. Josh Goossen-Brown will serve as the new Pitching Coach after being the Pitching Coach of the Arizona Complex League.

Luis Sumoza is the new Hitting Coach after being the Arizona Complex League Hitting Coach last year. Gift Ngoepe is the Bench Coach in his first season with Visalia after being the Arizona Complex League Manager last season.

Arizona Complex League

Juan Francia will be the new Manager of the Arizona Complex League. Chuy Mendoza and Dylan Olsonawski will serve as the Pitching Coaches. Tommy Murphy will be the Hitting Coach of the short-season affiliate.

Jake Oliver is a Baseball Reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He is the site's prospects writer and an editor. He is the former site expert of Venom Strikes and has been featured on numerous websites and podcasts. Jake has been a reporter for four years. He holds a degree from Paradise Valley Community College and lives in Arizona. Follow him on X for breaking news and more coverage @DarthDbacks

