D-backs' Blaze Alexander Continues Hot Streak for Reno Aces
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliates combined for a 4-0 sweep of their opponents on Saturday night. Here's how each level achieved victory:
Triple-A: Reno Aces 15, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 13
The Aces won a shootout at home after an eventful first two innings for both teams. Starter Dylan Ray was blown up for nine runs (eight earned) in just four innings. He allowed 10 base hits and three walks.
But Reno's offense sprung to life to back their starter. After Sugar Land plated seven in the second inning, the Aces responded with five of their own. Five different Reno hitters homered, including Jordan Lawlar, Adrian Del Castillo, Conor Kaiser, Trey Mancini and Blaze Alexander.
Alexander went 3-for-5, knocking in three runs and scoring twice. Mancini, Kaiser and Jorge Barrosa each had multiple hits. Alexander has now homered in three straight games, with four total in those three games. He's raised his OPS to .899.
Recently-reinstated Andrew Saalfrank tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts for a stress-free save.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, San Antonio Missions 4
In their best imitation of their big-league club, Amarillo completed a late-game comeback with a four-run seventh inning before walking it off in the ninth. A single by infielder Jesus Valdez came around to score on a wild throwing error by San Antonio, and the Sod Poodles sent Hodgetown home happy.
Valdez showed out for nine innings. He went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, knocked in a pair and scored two runs, including the game-winner. The stellar night raised his Double-A average to .306 and his OPS to 1.015.
Amarillo got doubles from Manuel Pena and Kevin Graham in addition. Graham was 2-for-4 on the night with two RBI.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 7, Eugene Emeralds 5
The Hops were similarly staring down a 5-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the second inning, but after getting one back, exploded for four runs in the fourth. With the score knotted at 5-5 in the sixth, outfield prospect Druw Jones doubled for an RBI and the lead.
Hillsboro was outhit 11-9, and went a mere 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position, despite the hefty seven-run showing. Jackson Feltner was 2-for-4 with a double and Ben McLaughlin was 2-for-3 with a walk.
It was a tough night for the Hops' starter, as Lorenzo Encarnacion did not see much of an improvement from his disastrous first High-A start. He was knocked around for five earned runs on six and only managed to record five outs.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Lake Elsinore Storm 2
In what has been a recurrent theme, the Rawhide offense managed just enough production for their pitching to hold up. Left-hand starter Wilkin Paredes allowed eight base hits, but was able to escape too much trouble, allowing just two earned runs over five innings.
Visalia was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and saw contributions from their top four hitters again, as Modeifi Marte, Ruben Santana and Alberto Barriga each had a base hit. However, it was the bottom of their order that managed the slug for the night, as Alexander Benua and Jakey Josepha each legged out triples from the eight- and nine-hole.
The Rawhide bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, allowing no hits and just one walk to lock down a tight contest.