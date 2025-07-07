Diamondbacks Catching Prospect Powers Up in Win for Sod Poodles
The Diamondbacks affiliates went 2-2 on Sunday. Here is a recap of all the action and notable performances.
Triple-A Reno Aces 13, Sacramento River Cats 15
It was another wild game in the PCL, with 14 of the 28 runs in the game being scored in the 11th inning. Seth Brown hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie things up at six and send it to extra innings.
The two teams traded ghost runners in the 10th, scoring single runs. Anthony Gose came on to pitch the eleventh, but recorded just one out and gave up a grand slam.
He ended up being charged with six runs in the inning, five earned. The Aces were forced to go with position player Andy Weber to finish things up, and he gave up two more runs.
The Aces battled back furiously in the bottom half of the inning, scoring six runs of their own, the big blow coming from the bat of A.J. Vukovich, who also hit a grand slam. But Reno ultimately fell short.
Yu-Min Lin started the game for Reno and went six innings, giving up two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth. He allowed seven hits, walked one, and struck out one.
For Lin this represents somewhat of a bounce-back game. He's had a rough go of it with Reno this year, posting a 6.08 ERA and 7.02 FIP in 12 starts, 50 innings pitched.
Jorge Barrosa collected three hits in the contest, extending his hitting streak to 28 games. He's batting .388 with a .998 OPS during the streak, which dates back to June 5.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Midland Rock Hounds 5
Jose Cabrera went six innings and allowed only one run despite walking five batters and only striking out one. He gave up just two hits however, and double plays in the first and sixth innings helped him escape damage.
Landon Sims recorded his fifth save despite giving up two runs on four hits in the ninth. His ERA stands at 4.88 for the season.
Catching prospect Christian Cerda homered for the second straight game, going 2-for-3 with three RBI. He also hit a two-run double.
The 22-year-old has homered in six of his last 12 games, giving him 11 for the year and raising his OPS to. 745. He's already tied his career high set in 2023 in 108 games.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 7
Affiliated minor league baseball is all about player development from the big league club's perspective. But part of that development has to be learning how to win baseball games. The Hops are failing at that in the most spectacular of ways.
The Hops have lost seven in a row, and 17 of their last 18. Casey Anderson got knocked around for four runs on six hits and three walks in five innings. The bullpen gave up three more runs, negating any efforts on the part of the offense to comeback.
The Hops managed 10 hits in the game, but didn't draw a single walk and went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
One bright spot was Slade Caldwell had two hits, scored two runs, and stole a base. He raised his average to .208 and OPS to .655. The 19-year-old is slowly figuring out the new level. He's already tied his career high in homers in just 63 games. He hit 11 in 108 games in 2023.
Class-A Visalia 3, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2
Erick Reynoso was brilliant, throwing six shutout innings, allowing one hit, three walks, and striking out eight. He lowered his ERA in 50 innings to 2.88 with a 1.28 WHIP.
He's struck out 46, but walked 35. He's very difficult to hit, allowing only 29 hits. If he can harness his control, he has the potential to be a breakout pitcher for the Diamondbacks. A name to watch.
A scoreless tie was broken in the sixth thanks to a hit batter and three walks, including a bases-loaded free pass to Jakey Josepha for the game's first run. A single by Alexander Buena scored the second run of the inning.
Two Rawhide relievers issued four walks of their own in the top of the eighth to allow the Quakes to tie it up. But Buena homered in the bottom of the eighth to provide the go-ahead and winning run.
Jake Fitzgibbons pitched a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save. In 26 innings he's allowed just one run, on a solo homer, for a microscopic 0.35 ERA. He's struck out 27 batters but walked 18.