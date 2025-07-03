Diamondbacks Double-A Infielder on Insane Hot Streak
Triple-A Reno Aces 1, Sacramento River Cats 3
Casey Kelly pitched one of his better games this year, going six innings and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. The 35-year old struck out three. He received no run support while in the game, as the Aces plated their lone run in the top of the eighth inning.
Tristin English doubled home that run, but the Aces could draw no closer. Rene Pinto, serving as the DH, had two hits, upping his average to .280.
Double-A
Game 1: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Midland Rockhounds 1
The Sod Poodles finished off the suspended game from the night before which they were leading 7-0 in the top of the fifth when the rains came. After Jose Cabrera had thrown four scoreless innings the night before, Gerardo Gutierrez threw three more and Nate Savino, just activated off the injured list, went two innings, allowing one run.
All the scoring for Amarillo happened the night before. Caleb Roberts had a three-run homer, and gavin Conticello drove in two runs with two hits. Kristian Robinson returned from the injured list and went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Game 2: Sod Poodles, 5, Rock Hounds 2
Manuel Pena stayed hot with a double, a single, and two RBI. The 21-year old Pena is in the midst of a six game hitting streak, five of which have been multi-hit games. He's 13 for 28, .462 during the streak, with three doubles, a triple, and two homers. That's raised his season line to .278/.319/.470, or 101 wRC+
The Sod Poodles collected nine hits and drew three walks, and made the most of them, going four-for-seven with runners in scoring position.
The offense backed another solid outing from Alec Baker. He got two outs in the sixth inning before giving up a solo homer, the only run he allowed in the game. Baker didn't walk a batter and struck out four while allowing just four hits. He's made four starts and 13 relief appearances, posting a 3.64 ERA in 42 innings.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 2, Eugene Emeralds 10
The Hops tailspin continues. Since finally breaking a 10 game losing streak last Saturday, they've gone on to lose the next three games, including the first two games this week to Eugene. They've allowed 115 runs in their last 14 games, while scoring just 51.
Last night it was Daniel Nunez's turn to get blown up, as he allowed eight runs in 2.1 innings. He only walked one, but gave up eight hits including a double and a triple.
Right Fielder Angel Ortiz had two hits and an RBI for the Hillsboro, as Did Kenny Castillo.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 9, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6
Offense won the day for the Rawhide. Newly promoted JD Dix , the number 15 prospect on our mid season list, collected two more hits, giving him five in his first 13 at bats in affiliated ball.
The real damage was done Modeifi Marte however. He hit his first homer of the year, a two-run shot in the first inning, and collected two more hits. Jose Alpuira had a two-run single in a four run third inning and Jakey Josepha hit a solo homer in the fourth.
Mervin Fell threw five innings, giving up three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The bullpen allowed it to get close, giving up three runs, getting the Quakes to within 7-5. The offense tacked on a run in the eighth on Alberto Barriga's RBI base hit, and sloppy defense from the Quakes allowed another run to score in the ninth as Visalia hung on for the win.