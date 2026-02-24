More D-backs Outfield Heroics Power Tough Win over Rangers

Outfielder Alek Thomas' swing adjustments appear to be paying off. On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks' took down the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-4 in Surprise, Arizona. It was the D-backs' second win of Cactus League play, helped along by more offensive fireworks from the outfield.

Trailing 1-0, Arizona put together a three-run fifth inning. Left fielder A.J. Vukovich flipped the score in favor of Arizona with a two-run blast, and Ketel Marte crushed his first homer of spring training to make it 3-1.

Thomas would pad that score with a 112 MPH RBI triple in the seventh inning, later scoring on a Ben McLaughlin single. Thomas finished his day 2-for-4, continuing his red-hot start to 2026.

Thomas is hitting .571 with a 1.810 OPS this spring making an adjustment to his mechanics. He's reduced his leg-kick with the intent of seeing the ball longer.

“Talking with the hitting coaches and the people I work with, as well, it was, ‘What can I do to get myself the best chance?’ I just thought — and the hitting coaches thought — this would probably be the best thing to do," Thomas told AZCentral's Nick Piecoro prior to the beginning of Cactus League play.

Arizona Diamondbacks Rack Up Hits vs Rangers

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas (5) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Arizona's offense performed well on Tuesday. They rapped out 13 hits on the day, with multi-hit games by four players.

Thomas, McLaughlin, Carlos Santana and LuJames Groover each came away with two knocks. Shortstop Jose Fernandez had a 101 MPH double and went 1-for-4.

Arizona went a collective 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, limiting their production to just the six runs and stranding seven baserunners, but a solid effort from the pitching staff, including starter Michael Soroka, was able to make the lead stand up.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Holds On vs Rangers

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Soroka's start was a tale of two innings. In the first, he gave up a triple, RBI single and a walk, with spotty location. But when he came back out, he delivered a dominant, 1-2-3 second frame, picking up two strikeouts and throwing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes his second time up.

Soroka finished with two innings pitched, two hits allowed, one run, one walk and three strikeouts — an opening statement in his case to stick in the starting rotation.

Following Soroka was left-hander Brandyn Garcia, a potential key member of Arizona's bullpen. Garcia is the lone left-hander expected to land on the opening day roster, and delivered a scoreless inning, with a strikeout and a ground ball double play to erase a one-out single.

Andrew Hoffmann, Philip Abner and Isaiah Campbell each pitched scoreless innings. Taylor Rashi, Bryce Jarvis and John Curtiss all surrendered a run in one inning apiece, but were able to keep a handle on the game to shut down Texas.