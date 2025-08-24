Diamondbacks' High-Ranked Prospect Has Another 3-Hit Game
On Saturday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' outfielder and No. 3 prospect Slade Caldwell had another impressive multi-hit night.
For the Hillsboro Hops, Caldwell went 3-for-5 with a run scored at the plate, helping fuel his club to an eventual 6-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Slade Caldwell Has 3-Hit Night
Caldwell was taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft. He's still only 19 years old, but had struggled in his first taste of High-A action. He began the 2025 season with the Visalia Rawhide, hitting to a .294/.460/.454 slash, good for a .914 OPS.
Caldwell hasn't been much of a raw power threat, with only three homers at the Low-A level, but his hit tool was on display, and his .460 on-base percentage for the Rawhide helped earn him a swift promotion to High-A.
Related Content: Top Diamondbacks Prospect Earns Promotion to High-A Hillsboro
Upon joining the Hops, Caldwell began to struggle at the plate. He began his Hillsboro tenure with a three-game hit streak, but quickly fell off. His average dropped all the way to .179 as of July 3, and was as low as .182 on August 5.
Since then, however, he's been blazing hot. Saturday's three-hit night was his seventh multi-hit game of the month, and his fourth game with three or more hits in August. He went 4-for-4 for the first time in his career back on August 17, and is slashing .311/.414/.392 for the month.
The raw power hasn't exactly been there yet, but the bat-to-ball skills and on-base abilities are notable. His defense is quite strong in center field, as well.
It'll likely be a long journey to the majors for Caldwell, but his journey through the minor leagues will be an exciting one to monitor.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Triple-A Reno Aces lost 6-4 to the Salt Lake Bees. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jorge Barrosa was 2-for-4 with a double.
Right-hander Dylan Ray rebounded from a three-run first inning to toss a six-inning Quality Start, but Reno went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles took a 2-0 victory over the San Antonio Missions. Starter Avery Short went a brilliant six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six. Righty Yilber Diaz had his first scoreless appearance since August 2.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide won 5-2 over the Inland Empire 66ers. 19-year-old Taiwanese starter Chung-Hsiang Huang had another excellent performance, throwing six innings and allowing just one run on two hits, striking out six.