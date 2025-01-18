Diamondbacks Hire Key Long-Time Red Sox Scout Mike Rikard
The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly hired former Boston Red-Sox scout Mike Rikard according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
The longtime Red-Sox scout was with the organization for 20 years and was a key instrument in the club's successful drafting during that time. He served as both a regional and national crosschecker with Boston from 2005 to 2014 before earning a promotion to scouting director.
His work is best shown in the players that Rikard has played a key role in drafting, the likes of which include Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Christian Vasquez. He also played a monumental part in the selections of the new era of Red-Sox prospects.
Names in this new wave of selections include Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, and current MLB top 100 prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, Kyle Teel, and Christian Campbell. In the last 20 years, of the players he has selected an impressive 96 have made the big leagues. This is the kind of scouting pedigree that Arizona will be adding.
Rikard will be hired on as a senior advisor in the scouting department, joining the same organization as former Boston names in Arizona GM Mike Hazen and assistant GM Amiel Sawdye. This previous connection as well as a reduced role with the Red-Sox following 2024, likely aided this move to the D-backs who will profit from this move behind the scenes.
The Diamondbacks have made quite a few organizational shifts this winter, ranging from changes in pitching coaching personnel at a major league level, to this new addition in the scouting department. This newest sets them up particularly well for the future with the newest generation of players yet to be drafted.
