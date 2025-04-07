Diamondbacks hitting prospects flex in organization sweep on Sunday
The Diamondbacks minor league affiliates won all four of their games Sunday afternoon. The day saw the season debuts for a handful of pitching prospects, with Spencer Giesting, Yordin Chalas, and Grayson Hitt starting their respective games.
The day also featured some of the top hitter prospects in the organization showing off the power, as Gavin Conticello (No. 33), Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 4) and Yassel Soler (No. 19) each hit a home run.
Here's a recap of all the minor league action.
AAA: Reno Aces 13, Tacoma Rainiers 8
Brandon Bielak pitched five innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks, and striking out three. Most of the damage against him came off the bat of former Diamondbacks prospect Dominic Canzone, who homered twice.
Top prospect Jordan Lawlar had a pair of RBI singles, the first being an infield hit the third baseman couldn't scoop on a do-or-die play in the third, and the other a line drive single to center. Lawlar finished the series going 9-for-23 at the plate with a pair of walks and three doubles. He's now hit in seven straight games and is batting .292 with a .797 OPS to start the season.
Ildemaro Vargas had the big blow in the game, a three-run home run as part of a seven-run third off the truck over the left field wall. Vargas added another hit, walk, and a stolen base to a stat-filled day.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, San Antonio Missions 3
Spencer Giesting had a good first start to the season. The left-hander pitched five scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts to pick up his first win of the season.
Amarillo didn't have a lot of offense, but they made it count. Tommy Troy reached base twice on a hit-by-pitch and walk, scoring half their runs. Jack Hurley doubled in a run and Gavin Conticello hit a big two-run home run that put Amarillo up 4-0 in the fifth. LuJames Groover added a couple hits to the ledger and scored a run.
The game got a bit close for comfort in the ninth against Alfred Morillo. Morillo allowed the first three hitters of the inning to reach, committed a balk, and allowed the potential tying run to get third with just one out. However, he was able to force a game-ending double play to thwart the comeback bid.
A+: Hillsboro Hops 5, Eugene Emeralds 4
Cristofer Torin had a big game at the plate with two hits, including the game-tying double in the bottom of the ninth, and scored the winning run on a wild pitch. Druw Jones walked three times in the leadoff spot. Ryan Waldschmidt launched his first home run of the season, tying the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
Yordin Chalas made his first career start and had a mixed performance. After cruising through the first two innings, he ran into a speed bump in the third. He gave up three runs on four hits in the inning, and departed after 44 pitches. On the day, he allowed those three runs on six hits, no walks, and just one strikeout.
A: Visalia Rawhide 18, Inland Empire 66ers 5
Visalia completed a three-game sweep of Inland Empire over the weekend, scoring a total of 30 runs.
Big days at the plate from third baseman Yassel Soler and catcher Adrian De Leon paced the offense. Soler went 3-for-6 with a home run and four RBI while De Leon was 2-for-3 with a homer and seven RBI. Slade Caldwell walked three times in six trips to the plate, doubling his season total to six.
Grayson Hitt made his full-season debut. After a scoreless first inning, he ran into control problems in the second. He allowed a single and walked three of the next four hitters to put Visalia behind 2-0. Following his fourth walk of the inning, he was replaced by Victor Morales. Hitt finished with four walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 innings, with only 23 of his 45 pitches for strikes.