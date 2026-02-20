Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Facing Massive Opportunity

Arizona Diamondbacks No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt is the only player in Friday's starting lineup without major league experience. He's the only one that has yet to reach Triple-A.

And yet, manager Torey Lovullo has full confidence penciling him in the lineup in left field for Arizona's first spring training game against the Colorado Rockies.

Related Content: D-backs Set Starter-Filled Lineup for First Spring Training Game

It will be the first of many opportunities for the D-backs' top prospect this spring. With a banged-up outfield, the 23-year-old could, realistically, begin to press the issue for a sooner-than-expected major league debut.

Lovullo will be watching closely. In terms of evaluation, he told reporters he's looking for Waldschmidt to be "a baseball player."

"Somebody that understands what the at-bat's asking for," Lovullo said. "Wants to learn about his game on defense. Wants to impact the baseball game in any way he possibly can. And then just a really good conversationalist. He loves talking about baseball and very engaged.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt Has Opportunity This Spring

Jun 8, 2024; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) steals third base during the seventh inning against the Oregon State Beavers at Kentucky Proud Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Lovullo has consistently given praise to the rising outfielder.

"He's got a lot of positives going for him right now. We love that. Every coach that had him last year, I know that he climbed through the system a little bit. Everybody said that this is a guy that's going to continue to grow.

"We got some teaching that we need to do. I'm super excited that he's ours. It was a great draft choice by the D-backs. They did a great job of vetting it. It's now up to him to go out there and perform."

Waldschmidt has a mature approach and ability to control the strike zone beyond his age and level. His elite eye and plate discipline saw him post a .419 on-base percentage across High-A and Double-A in the 2025 season — 130 points higher than his .289 batting average.

Lovullo would not specifically say what would be required of Waldschmidt to earn a spot on the MLB roster without beginning the year in the minor leagues, but expressed confidence in where he is at this stage of camp.

"I don't want to give it a floor or a ceiling. He's where he needs to be," Lovullo said. "I want him to get coached. I want him to improve and then we'll take it from there."

Lovullo also said Waldschmidt would get some time in center field this spring, as well. Waldschmidt is a natural left fielder, but began to spend time in center in Double-A.

This year's spring training is not lacking in opportunity for Arizona's young players.