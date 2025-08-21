Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Rediscovers Power Swing
On Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jordan Lawlar returned from a lengthy stint on the minor league injured list on August 14, and nearly immediately got back to his hitting ways.
On Wednesday night, Lawlar crushed his first homer since returning from injury, going deep in the fifth inning of Reno's eventual 4-3 loss to the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Hits First Homer Since Return From IL
Lawlar's homer was his first since June 17, and his 11th of the season over 58 games. The ball traveled 102.6 MPH off the bat.
Perhaps most encouragingly, it came against a breaking ball from a right-handed pitcher — an offering that has given Lawlar immense difficulties through the course of his career in both the major and minor leagues.
Lawlar, 23, has had a rough stretch of injury luck over his past few seasons. He went down with a hamstring injury in late June, and spent just over six weeks on the injured list before making his return with a two-hit game on August 14.
Lawlar is riding a five-game hitting streak since his return, with two doubles and the homer. He's slashing .316/.404/.586 on the season, and slugging .619 in the month of August so far.
It wasn't just Lawlar who's been showcasing his power. Rehabbing Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno also went deep Wednesday.
Moreno has played in six rehab games with the Aces, and has homered in back-to-back games. Moreno's been hot, going 8-for-20 (.400) and throwing out a baserunner. Expect to see the young stud back in the majors sooner than later.
Right-hand starter Kohl Drake had a bounce-back outing. He only pitched four innings, but allowed just one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Tommy Troy and Andy Weber both had two hits.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate Action
The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles split a doubleheader with the San Antonio Missions, losing 5-4 and winning 4-2. Christian Cerda and Jose Fernandez each homered and Ryan Waldschmidt tripled. Jose Cabrera threw a six-inning Quality Start in game two.
The High-A Hillsboro Hops crushed the Eugene Emeralds 17-1. It was an offensive downpour, as the Hops had 19 hits and eight walks. Druw Jones went 2-for-4 with a walk, and top outfield prospect Slade Caldwell went 3-for-4 with two bases on balls.
Right-hander David Hagaman, acquired in the Merrill Kelly trade, went five innings of one-hit baseball. He allowed a solo homer, but did not allow a walk and struck out eight batters, lowering his ERA to 3.38.
The Low-A Visalia Rawhide lost 10-3. Infielder JD Dix had a base hit and two walks and Trent Youngblood went 2-for-3 with an RBI, but Visalia went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and of the four pitchers used, only Logan Mercado had a scoreless outing.