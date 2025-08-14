Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Activated from Injured List
On Thursday, Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jordan Lawlar was activated from the minor league Injured List, according to the Reno Aces' transaction log.
Lawlar had been down since June 26 with a hamstring injury, spending a lengthy amount of time out of action.
Lawlar, 23, has been on and off the IL frequently in the past pair of seasons. It was expected with his most recent injury that it would take over a month, stretching into just over six weeks.
Lawlar has been rehabbing at Salt River Fields for some time, and he'll now head back to Reno to get back into full rhythm.
"I think that's probably the best thing for him, get some at-bats and start playing baseball the way that we know that he can," Manager Torey Lovullo said on August 8.
"I know he had a great first month, and that's what we're looking for."
Lawlar has been an intriguing thought for a D-backs team that has gotten significantly younger following a fire sale trade deadline.
With the departure of Eugenio Suárez, the thought has generally been that Lawlar would get playing time at third base.
Blaze Alexander has done an admirable job both offensively and defensively as Arizona's everyday third baseman since the deadline, however.
Despite hitting .319/.410/.583 with 10 homers and a .993 OPS in Triple-A this season, Lawlar has not been able to find his footing in the majors, yet.
Though he earned another shot at Arizona's major league roster earlier in the 2025 season, he was not able to record a hit, though he saw extremely limited opportunity with a loaded infield.
That opportunity may be growing closer, though it won't be guaranteed to him, by any means.
"I think Mike [Hazen] has been on the record of saying he's got to go down there and play and earn a promotion," Lovullo said. "So that's a mindset I want everybody to be in. There's no handouts."
"I want him to get some sort of a foundation," said Lovullo. "I think get some footing with just strength and the familiarity of playing every day and getting to a rhythm of going to the ballpark."
Lawlar is still highly-touted as a D-backs' prospect in spite of his recent stretch of injury struggles. MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 1 in Arizona's farm system and No. 23 in all of baseball.
