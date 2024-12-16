Diamondbacks Make Trio of Minor League Signings
It's been a quiet off-season thus far for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though they have yet to add an impact player to their major league roster, they did make three minor league signings so far this month.
They might not seem like the type of players who can help fill the significant holes in their roster, however, as was evidenced by the signing of veteran infielder Kevin Newman, even the more unlikely names can become contributors when given the opportunity.
Here's who the D-backs have added so far in December:
RHP Jeff Brigham
Right-handed reliever Jeff Brigham hasn't seen much volume in his career. He's 32 years old, but has only spent five seasons in the major leagues, and has never pitched more than 38.1 innings.
In 2022, he pitched to a respectable 3.38 ERA and 3.65 FIP for the Miami Marlins, but has generally struggled outside that season. Most recently, as a member of the New York Mets in 2023, he pitched to a 5.26 ERA and 5.96 FIP.
Despite a high 10.04 K/9 rate, he also allowed 2.15 home runs per nine, and walked 4.30 batters per nine. Perhaps most intriguing, he allowed a ridiculously minuscule .198 BABIP, but his poor results persisted as a result of a home run problem.
He didn't pitch in the majors in 2024, but pitched to a 4.64 ERA over 42.2 innings with the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate this past season.
Brigham will serve as minor league depth, likely in Triple-A Reno. In event of emergency, his number could be called, but it's not assumed that he'll be a major league contributor for the D-backs in 2025.
2B Andy Weber
Second baseman Andy Weber was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the D-backs in 2023. He was taken in the minor league portion of the Draft, taken from the Chicago Cubs' minor league system. On December 9, the D-backs re-signed him to a minor league deal.
In 2024, he spent time at a variety of minor league levels. He hit exceptionally well with Double-A Amarillo, slashing .328.388/.522 with a .910 OPS, earning a promotion ot Triple-A Reno. He slashed .263/.275/.500 with a .775 OPS there.
He also spent time on the 60-day injured list, limiting his season to just 53 games. Now that he's re-signed with the D-backs' organization, he'll provide infield depth, and likely begin the season with the Aces.
RHP Francis Aquino
Right-hand pitcher Francis Aquino was signed on December 9, but very little is known about him at this time. He's 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and was signed out of the Dominican Republic at just 17 years old.
For now, due to his age and lack of experience, he'll join the D-backs' rookie ball club in the Dominican Summer League, but could make his way to the Arizona Complex league at some point.
For now, Aquino is years away from any significant development, and it's unknown how high the D-backs are on this young prospect.