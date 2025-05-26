D-backs Minor League Affiliate Receives Great Pitching Effort
Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks-affiliated minor leagues saw one win and three losses, with one outstanding starting pitching effort.
Double-A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Corpus Christi Hooks 6
Roman Angelo tossed seven dominant shutout innings Sunday night. The 6-foot-5 right-hander gave up just three hits, walked two and struck out nine. It was by far his best start of the season, lowering his ERA from 7.04 to 5.96.
He handed off a four-run lead to his bullpen. Unfortunately Phillip Abner gave up four runs in the eighth, allowing Corpus Christi to tie it up. Amarillo eventually lost in extra innings.
The 25-year-old Angelo was signed by the Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2023. He pitched well in rookie ball that year, and advanced through two levels last year, reaching High-A Hillsboro. In total he pitched to a 3.49 ERA and 1.203 WHIP in 121 innings in 2024.
That performance, along with a velocity increase to 94 MPH on his fastball and a swing-and-miss changeup caught the attention of Baseball America. That outlet ranked him the D-backs' No. 23 overall prospect heading into 2025.
Due to his age however, he did not crack Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's top 40 list. He gave up eight runs in each of his first two starts this year, blowing up his ERA. But he's steadily improved since and appears to be back on track.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Everett AquaSox 4
The Yordin Chalas conversion to starting pitcher experiment continued. He threw 3.1 innings and gave up two runs. Ricardo Yan pitched four innings, giving up two runs as well, but struck out six and got the victory.
Hayden Durke pitched a scoreless ninth to record his fifth save, lowering his ERA to 0.89 in 20.1 innings. He has an eye-popping 36 strikeouts. Durke was recently featured in an article by Michael McDermott identifying three prospects on the rise.
Druw Jones came all the way around to score from second base after he stole second and the throw went into center field. That was the go-ahead run, capping a three-run seventh inning that delivered the win for the Hops.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 0, Albuquerque Isotopes 14
There was nothing positive to note in this game. Yu-Min Lin had his shortest and least effective outing of his season so far, lasting just 1.2 innings and giving up four runs. Lin walked four batters and gave up four hits, including a home run. He threw 53 pitches, just 26 for strikes. Lin's ERA increased to 3.74. He's now made five starts and thrown 21.1 innings.
Joe Mantiply came into a two-on, nobody-out jam and gave up five runs on five hits, including three homers. He appears no closer to finding effectiveness, as his sinker was still down at 88-89 MPH.
Class-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Lake Elsinore Storm 2
The anemic Rawhide offense managed just four hits, two of them by top prospect Slade Caldwell. Despite Caldwell's .310 batting average and .990 OPS, the Rawhide have the second-worst offense in the California League. They're batting just .227 with a .666 OPS, better than only the Colorado Rockies' affiliate Fresno Grizzlies.
The most notable pitching performance in this game came from Grayson Hitt. The left-hander went 3.2 scoreless innings, giving up two base hits and striking out three.