Diamondbacks Minor League Affiliates Face Starting Pitching Woes
The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates each faced off in games on Tuesday, with all but one dropping their respective matchups. Still, every game had important takeaways and exciting prospect news to discuss, highlighted by a Reno grand slam, top prospect action, and some clutch hitting throughout.
Here's a recap of all of the minor league action:
Triple A: Reno Aces 10, Salt Lake Bees 13
Billy Corcoran started for the Aces, but wouldn't go very far. He allowed eight earned runs on six hits and two walks in only one inning of work. The Bees would score another five runs in the first three frames. Still, Reno fought back, and that is where this game's real story lies.
A return from the injured list for A.J. Vukovich saw him tally three RBI's and a hit. Blaze Alexander who also is fresh on a rehab assignment joined the fun, scoring a run to help claw the Aces back into the match.
The big hit of the game on Reno's side came from young outfielder Jorge Barrosa who made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2024. The switch hitting center fielder mashed a grand slam, the highlight of a five run 9th inning which nearly saw the Aces come back in dramatic fashion.
Double A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, Springfield Cardinals 16
The Amarillo home opener didn't quite go to plan, dropping a high scoring affair to the Springfield Cardinals.
Starting pitching woes also befell the Sod Poodles as Roman Angelo went on to allow eight runs in his 4.1 innings of work. The bullpen was also knocked around a bit, with Conor Grammes, and Zach Barnes both allowing an earned run.
The big blow for Amarillo came in the 9th inning when two crucial errors from top prospects Tommy Troy and LuJames Groover led to a continued flow of runs scoring, allowing seven Cardinals to cross the plate in the frame.
Some highlights of this game however included home runs from Christian Cerda and Andy Weber which helped keep the Sod Poodles in the game.
High A: Hillsboro Hops 7, Everett Aquasox 6
The Hillsboro Hops were the lone victors across the Diamondbacks' minor league system on Tuesday, taking a nail biter against the Aquasox on the back of some 7th inning magic.
Daniel Nunez was hit around throughout each of his 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing six runs. While the Hops began the game on their back foot, some excellent relief work from the bullpen gave them the opportunity to strike back.
Top prospect and former #2 overall pick Druw Jones, and 2024 31'st overall pick Ryan Waldschmidt also played well, tallying two hits each, both scoring a run, and with Waldschmidt driving in a key run.
Jansel Luis mashed a home run which was crucial to the win, but the biggest knock was a go ahead blast from first baseman Ben McLaughlin in the 7th inning. The Hops never looked back from that point on, and ended up closing out a well earned 7-6 win.
A: Visalia Rawhide 1, San Jose Giants 11
The Rawhide didn't have a great game, with their pitching staff struggling throughout the game. Only Darlin Pinales, a 22 year old right-hander, pitched without allowing a run.
Visalia's offense didn't help much either, with Slade Caldwell scoring the club's only run, and only 8 hits being knocked in total throughout the game. With a talented young group which is still quite inexperienced it makes sense that games like this will appear, but a big rebound will hopefully be in store soon.