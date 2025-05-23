Diamondbacks Minor League Starters Dominate the Roundup
Arizona's minor league affiliates found success in Thursday's slate of games, winning three of four matchups. This came on the back of stellar pitching from each club, showcasing some of the exciting arm talent the farm system has to offer.
Triple-A: Reno Aces 8, Albuquerque Isotopes 4
The Aces took an 8-4 win over the Isotopes in large part due to an excellent outing from Tommy Henry. While the left hander has struggled so far through 2025, pitching to an ERA 8.16 in nine starts, his efforts in this ballgame were undoubtedly the biggest factor in the win.
Six innings of two-run ball gave the Reno offense all the runway they needed to take the lead and hold off Albuquerque and capture a third straight victory.
A.J. Vukovich delivered a grand slam, his 9th home run of the season, a shot sent out at an exit velocity of 103.7 mph off his bat. The 23 year old 3B/outfielder has hit to a .248 average this season with a .791 OPS. While those numbers don't jump off the page, it is largely due to a very weak month of May, after posting an OPS of 1.002 in April.
Tristin English also played a hand in this win, posting a three-hit game and driving in a run. Jake McCarthy, whose OPS still sits at an excellent .861 clip, also knocked two hits, scoring once.
Double A: Amarillo Sod Poodles 10, Corpus Christi Hooks 3
Dylan Ray pitched well for the Sod Poodles, delivering for six innings with three earned runs. The right-hander struck out seven hitters while on the mound and only allowed three hits.
In a note from Diamondbacks ON SI's Michael McDermott, over his last four starts, Ray has posted 24 innings, allowing 19 hits, and an excellent 29 strikeouts to only two walks. In all four games he has gone six innings with no more than one walk, and no fewer than seven strikeouts.
Three scoreless frames from the bullpen behind him closed out a Sod Poodles victory. Still, on a night where pitching was the highlight, the offense managed to come through with some fireworks.
Ivan Melendez slugged his third home run in the last four games, his seventh of the season. Center fielder Jack Hurley also joined the longball party with his third of the year.
LuJames Groover, one of Arizona's most exciting offensive prospects, had an impressive showing, with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBI's in the matchup. He reached base four times, bringing his OPS to an .880 clip.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Lake Elsinore Storm 3
Visalia was led by starting pitcher Lorenzo Encarnacion who has performed very well for the Rawhide. He pitched six innings without allowing an earned run, surrendering eight hits, but handing out no walks. The 23 year old's season ERA now sits at 3.49. After missing all of 2024 with an injury, Encarnacion has battled some inconsistency. But it's outings like this plus his 44/13 strikeout to walk ratio that give hope for his ascension in the system.
The Rawhide managed to scrape together five runs with help from Ruben Santana, Alberto Barriga, and Yassel Soler who had the only RBI's of the game.
High A: Hillsboro Hops 0, Everett Aquasox 3
The Hops suffered the only loss on Thursday of Diamondbacks affiliated clubs, falling in what was an incredible pitching duel. Daniel Eagen continues to shine as one of the organizations newest prospect jewels. In six innings he surrendered only two hits and a run, striking out six.
When looking at Eagens performance on the young season the only blemish one might find lies in his walk rate. While he has allowed 19 free passes in 34.2 innings with the Hops, he has kept things under control with 48 strikeouts over that span. Opponents are only batting .182 against him, and his 2.86 ERA should make him an easy promotion candidate by the second half of the season.
While Eagen held things in check, it was the Hops offense which let the team down. The Aquasox limited them to only five hits, and no runs. Hillsboro went on to be shut out, losing a second straight game to Everett.