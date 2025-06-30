Diamondbacks Outfield Prospect Jorge Barrosa Stays Hot for Reno Aces
It wasn't only the Arizona Diamondbacks that were swept on Sunday. The four minor league affiliates all lost as well, but there were some performances worth highlighting.
Triple-A Reno Aces 4, Salt Lake Bees 8
Bryce Jarvis had another rough outing, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings on six hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. The other four runs were given up by Yilber Diaz, all in the sixth inning. He walked three batters.
Jorge Barrosa had three hits, a run, and an RBI, upping his triple slash to .304/.385/.459, .844 OPS. He's batting .383 in June and continues to play great defense. Tristin English also had three hits and two RBI, upping his batting average to .336.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Arkansas Travelers 8
Right-hander Logan Clayton gave up six runs, five earned in 2.2 innings, putting the Sod Poodles in a hole they could not climb out of.
The offense gave it their best effort however, collecting nine singles and a double, pecking away for five runs. Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run single in the first inning. LuJames Groover went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Manuel Pena was at the top of the order. He had two hits and scored two runs.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 9, Spokane Indians 13
Lorenzo Encarnacion looked like he was ready for promotion after posting a 3.43 ERA in nine starts with the Visalia Rawhide in Class-A, but it's been a rough start for him in the Northwest league. He gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. In four starts with Hillsboro he's now 0-3 with a 16.68 ERA.
The offense did its job, scoring nine runs on 12 hits and five walks. Druw Jones went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Junior Franco followed up his two-homer game from the night before to record three more hits, scoring twice and driving in a run.
Class-A Visalia Rawhide 0, Inland Empire 66'ers 2
Erick Reynoso pitched an excellent game, going six innings, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out four and threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes.
The offense was shut out for the fifth time this year, managing two hits while striking out 11 times.
The only highlight for the Rawhide was JD Dix collecting his first hit in Class-A, having just been promoted from rookie ball two days ago.