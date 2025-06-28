Diamondbacks' Exciting Infield Prospect Receives Promotion
Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect JD Dix has been promoted from the Arizona Complex League to the Class-A Visalia Rawhide. The 19-year was a first round pick, 35th overall in the 2024 amateur draft.
Dix was ranked 15 overall in the system, and fifth-highest among infield prospect by Arizona Diamondbacks On SI staff.
The switch-hitting Dix was batting an impressive .342/.421/.493 batting line in 178 complex league plate appearances, good for a 140 wRC+, which is roughly 40% above league average. While he only has one homer, Dix has 17 extra-base hits.
Dix was also exhibiting good plate discipline, drawing walks at a league average 11.2% clip while striking out only 19.1% of the time, compared to league average 24%. Almost all of Dix's defensive innings have come at second base, where he's made seven errors and has a .952 fielding percentage.
“A really exciting total package there," said D-backs scouting director Ian Rebhan at the time Dix was drafted. “A lot of comfort in the bat there, from both sides [of the plate]... He’s a plus runner, he’s super athletic... We see him as someone that plays the middle of the field and plays shortstop, that has a really interesting athletic offensive profile as well.”
Dix has lived up to his billing in his first taste of professional ball so far. While the team has had Dix playing second base instead of shortstop, that is because he's been alongside teammate Tytus Cissel. A defensive wizard, Cissel has been wowing coaches and team personnel with highlight-reel plays at shortstop.
At 19 years, 259 days, Dix will be entering a level in which the average hitter age is 21.4. There will likely be an adjustment period, but it's exciting for the organization to have another young player with a high draft pedigree moving up on schedule.