D-backs Take Tigers Infielder to Complete Rule 5 Draft Class

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made three additions to their minor league farm system in this year's 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

Arizona was not able to make a selection in the major league portion of the Draft, due to not having an available 40-man spot. They were, however, permitted to select in the Triple-A section of the Draft.

The D-backs made three picks, the final being Detroit Tigers Double-A infielder Danny Serretti. Serretti followed up selections of two right-handers, Antonio Menendez from the Tampa Bay Rays and Sean Harney from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Serretti, 25, was a four-year player at the University of North Carolina from 2019-2022, posting an excellent 1.004 OPS with 10 homers in his senior season. That prompted his selection by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2022 Draft.

Serretti consistently hit at the Low-A and High-A levels in Detroit's organization, but could never find a way to produce much power in Double-A. He's barely managed to remain above a .200 average at that level, and has not produced a slugging percentage above .300 since his 2023 season in High-A.

He does, however, have a very solid eye. Serretti has managed to find his way on base, even when his bat has not been effective.

He's posted a walk rate above 10% in every one of his minor league seasons. In 2025, he walkd 12.5% of the time, while only striking out 19.6%. In terms of ratio, he walked 30 times against 47 strikeouts in 240 Double-A plate appearances last season.

So while Serretti probably isn't a bat that will carry much of an impact for the D-backs anytime soon, he does have the eye and discipline tools of a mature hitter. Unfortunately, he has not been effective when making contact.

The Diamondbacks were not necessarily looking for high-impact players in the Rule 5 Draft, of course. The event is mainly centered around taking potential lottery-ticket prospects, or adding depth to a club's minor league farm system.

Since Arizona was not able to go after any MLB additions in the Rule 5 Draft, the players selected may or may not see much of a role in the long term.

The Diamondbacks' offseason continues to progress at a relatively slow pace.

