Top D-backs Prospects Show Out in All-Star Futures Game
On Saturday, two top Arizona Diamondbacks prospects made an appearance in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game.
MLB's All-Star Futures Game features some of baseball's most exciting rising prospects, playing a seven-inning game to showcase the future of the game. The National League won by a score of 4-2 on Saturday.
Diamondbacks On SI's No. 3 D-backs prospect LuJames Groover started the contest, hitting eighth and playing third base.
Center fielder and recently-crowned No. 1 prospect Slade Caldwell did not start, but entered in the fifth inning, playing center and hitting fifth in the order.
Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover With Two Hits in All-Star Futures Game
Groover, the 23-year-old Georgia native, had a successful day at the plate for the National League. He went 2-for-2 in two at-bats and scored a run. He was the only member of the NL squad to record multiple hits.
Both of Groover's hits came on the ground. In the bottom of the second inning, he dug a 2-2 slider out from below the bottom of the zone, facing Mariners' switch-handed pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje.
The ball ricocheted off Cijntje's glove. Tigers shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle got to the ball, but Groover beat out a strong throw to first.
In the fourth inning, Groover pulled a 2-2 changeup, also below the zone, and also to the shortstop.
The throw was offline, but Groover would have beaten it out anyway. He would later score on a two-out double by Cubs prospect Owen Caissie.
Groover has come on with a strong 2025 season so far. He's hit to a .312/.386/.469 slash and .855 OPS with the Double-A Sod Poodles in 75 games.
He's hit 10 homers and is taking strides defensively at third base. He may not be in Double-A for much longer.
Diamondbacks' Slade Caldwell Makes Impressive Diving Catch
Caldwell, unfortunately, did not record a base hit, striking out looking on three pitches in his only at-bat.
He did, however, showcase his exceptional defense in the seventh inning. The 19-year-old made an impressive diving catch to snag a sinking line drive and steal a base hit away from the American League.
Caldwell has struggled since earning his promotion to High-A Hillsboro. The 2024 first-rounder has hit just .191 in his first 26 games with the Hops with four doubles and a triple, after he put forward a .914 OPS with the Visalia Rawhide.
He's still young for his level, however, and has plenty of time to see his bat come around. Regardless, Caldwell plays excellent instinctual defense in center field, and has a very high ceiling.