Diamondbacks Top Prospect Jordan Lawlar Injured, What's the Latest?
The Arizona Diamondbacks prospects have been doing quite well this year with many rising stars. However, the established prospects of the first 15 or so from MLB Pipeline have been put through the ringer aside from a few. They've been littered with rough performances and consistent injuries.
Jordan Lawlar, the team's No.1 prospect is one of those guys. He's had a supremely tough time this year staying healthy. Less than a week after returning from a thumb injury, Lawlar suffered a Grade One Hamstring Strain while legging out a triple in a Triple-A Reno Aces game.
Nick Piecoro reported that Lawlar will be out for at least 4-6 weeks which will effectively prevent him from getting back to the Major Leagues this regular season. He would have to rehab and get back to Triple-A. Then, he would need at least a month's worth of at-bats if not longer to gear up for MLB work.
It's unlikely he will prove to be a reliable option for the Diamondbacks until next year, however that doesn't mean that Lawlar's prospect shine will dimmer.
His bat was showcasing how effective he can be and what his potential could be in the Big Leagues. In 11 games this year, between Triple-A Reno and a rehab assignment in Complex League, he has shined bright, going 16-for-45 (.356) with five doubles, a triple, a homer, and five steals in 53 plate appearances.
He had 16 RBI in that short time frame and showed a patient approach with five walks to just eight strikeouts.
He suffered this injury in a triple that drove in two runs and tied the game before the Aces walked off to win.
Most notably, Lawlar had been playing at third base in Saturday's game. It was the first time he had started a game at third base. It was notable due to the Diamondbacks uncertain future at third base for the rest of this season.
It will remain to be seen if the team continues to play him at third base following his return. Regardless, the Arizona Diamondbacks will continue to support Jordan Lawlar through yet another injury and help him reach the Big Leagues once again after making his MLB debut late last year.
On positive news for injury updates, Corbin Carroll is set to play this week after getting a clean MRI. He's already in Washington.